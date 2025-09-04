Taylor Momsen's fans left stunned by her physique in new video a decade after Gossip Girl days

Taylor Momsen flaunted her unbelievable abs as a tease for her band The Pretty Reckless' behind-the-scenes video about their new music video, "For I Am Death," and she's definitely gotten the attention of her fans. The Gossip Girl actress posted a carousel of jaw-dropping pictures that show off her exquisite physique. In the main shot, the singer stunned in a black bikini with a transparent black skirt, combat boots, and heavy smokey eye makeup, along with her signature platinum blond hair.

She finished the edgy look off with a black belt and a plethora of silver necklaces. Although the actress aced her outfit, it was her abs that got all of the fans' focus. Her post quickly racked up the likes and followers quickly took to the comments section. One person wrote: "I love that these photos make it clear that you aren't 'just' thin. This is a body that clearly required a tremendous amount of discipline and effort to achieve."

© Instagram Taylor shocked fans with her impressive abs

Another person added: "Those abs look killer." A third fan continued: "God damn!! Those abs are crazy impressive!!" Others demanded to know the star's fitness routine. One fan wrote: "I NEED THE WORKOUT ROUTINEEE." Another follower commented: "Damn queen drop the abs workout lol." In another alluring picture, Taylor showed off her elegant silhouette drenched in black oil.

© Instagram Taylor posted several pictures from her music video

She captioned the set: "Go behind the scenes with us on the making of the 'For I Am Death' music video. Out Friday." It's clear that Taylor has put in extra time at the gym. Just two days ago, she shared a picture of herself at the gym and wrote: "Back to work…" In a since deleted post, Taylor expressed: "Getting ready to rock 2024. Next stop, recording studio."

© Getty Images Taylor has been on tour with her band for the past two years

Looks like Taylor took her health goals very seriously and wanted to be ready for her upcoming album rollout, both physically and mentally. And to add to that, the band are currently even performing with AC/DC on their Power Up tour in North Ameria and Canada, a huge undertaking in its own right The performer is ecstatic about her new era which includes her upcoming fifth album being in the works.

© Getty Images The TV star looks unrecognizable

She expressed to Audacy Check In: "We've had a crazy couple past years. So we have been on tour with AC/DC for the past two years. And so we've been in the recording studio in between tours, is basically how we've been working. And we're not finished yet. We're not finished with the tour — I'm in Paris right now — and we're not finished with record, but I couldn't wait any longer."

Although she admitted she can't give away any spoilers, she dropped her single to keep her fans wanting more. She added: "And 'For I Am Death', this is the first thing I want people to hear, and so it is out in the world. So there's a lot of stuff I can't tell you yet, is my point. But what I can tell you is the next 12 months of The Pretty Reckless world is gonna be insane. So just stay tuned. There's a lot coming. This is just the beginning."