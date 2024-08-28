Gossip Girl stars' otherworldly weddings: Jessica Szohr's golf club, Ed Westwick's castle & more

Gossip Girl stars' weddings are like trains – you seemingly wait forever for one and then two appear at once.

We are, of course, talking about Ed Westwick marrying Amy Jackson just weeks after his co-star and ex Jessica Szohr wed Brad Richardson. They are not the only teen drama alumn to be happily loved up, with Blake Lively tying the knot with Ryan Reynolds in 2012 and Penn Badgley exchanging vows with Domino Kirke in 2014.

Many of them have remained very private about their love lives, but we've embodied the Upper East Side sleuth and dug out all the details about the Gossip Girl stars' big days. XOXO.

Ed Westwick View post on Instagram Chuck Bass actor Ed Westwick and Madrasapattinam star Amy Jackson are the latest couple to tie the knot. They exchanged vows in an intimate civil ceremony at The Connaught Hotel in London on 9 August before jetting to the Amalfi Coast in Italy with 220 guests for a three-day wedding from 23 - 25 August. Celebrations began with a sunset cruise on the Motonave Patrizia, which saw Bollywood actress Amy look stunning in an off-the-shoulder cream Vivienne Westwood dress and a backless halterneck gown. "We sailed along the coastline of Ravello, Positano and Sorrento and then anchored at Capri for a dip [in the sea] as the sun set behind the Faraglioni rocks," Amy told People. The following day, the couple held their ceremony at the Castello Di Rocca Cilento. Amy wore a further two dresses, starting with an Alberta Ferretti strapless gown paired with a 15-foot hand-embroidered veil, followed by an embellished corset dress with draped sleeves and "rain-like gloves" by Pronovias Atelier.

Jessica Szohr View post on Instagram Weeks earlier, Jessica Szohr tied the knot with former Vancouver Canucks player Brad Richardson at Pine Canyon golf club in Flagstaff, Arizona. Jessica, who played Vanessa Abrams, told The Knot they had considered a destination wedding in Italy, but they chose Flagstaff for sentimental reasons. "It's such a vibe up there, in the mountains. I wanted to tie that in with this magnificent, fancy and chic dress, but I still wanted the flowers to have a bohemian look. It was like pieces of a puzzle coming together." The bride looked stunning in three Galia Lahav wedding dresses. She greeted guests at the welcome party in the Julia dress, a halterneck gown with a floral neck, a backless design and a fishtail skirt. Jessica then said 'I do' in the Tokyo gown, which featured a strapless glittery corset, a plunged neckline, a tailored bolero and a cathedral train. She added a custom veil featuring a quote from her grandfather that read: "Take time to smell the roses." For the after-party, she changed into a custom mini strapless dress with a feathered neckline.

Blake Lively View post on Instagram Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds held their first wedding at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, on 9 September 2012. After they received criticism for glamourising a site where violence against Black slaves once took place, the Blackpool star issued an apology and described their venue as "a giant mistake." "It's something we'll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for," Ryan said in Fast Company's September 2020 issue. "It's impossible to reconcile. What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy." Rare photos shared with Martha Stewart Weddings show Blake chose a resplendent Marchesa gown with gold embroidery, and the newlyweds feasted on a dessert table filled with sweet treats. The couple later held a secret second wedding at their home, but they have not divulged any specific details. "Years ago, we got married again at home – but shame works in weird ways. A giant [expletive] mistake like that can either cause you to shut down or it can reframe things and move you into action," he explained. "It doesn't mean you won't [expletive] up again. But repatterning and challenging lifelong social conditioning is a job that doesn't end."

Leighton Meester © Kevin Mazur Blair Waldorf may have enjoyed being the centre of attention, but actress Leighton Meester was much more private when it came to her real-life wedding to The OC star Adam Brody. Very little has been revealed about her nuptials, but they are believed to have taken place on 18 February 2014 by the ocean in California in front of just close family and friends.

Penn Badgley View post on Instagram Penn Badgley married Domino Kirke in February 2014 in Brooklyn, which happened to be where his character Dan Humphrey famously lived. For their courthouse ceremony, the bride wore a long-sleeved lace dress and the groom looked dapper in a navy suit. They later held a second celebration at Domino's mother’s home in Waccabuc, New York, where she rocked another two bridal gowns. Rare photos show Domino in a gown with a sheer embroidered tulle skirt and a mask-type headpiece, and an unconventional beige vintage lace dress with an embellished celestial headband. "You only get married twice, once, I love you @pennbadgley," she wrote at the time.

