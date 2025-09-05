Inside Chris Hemsworth's favourite Sydney-side party hotspot

If there’s one place celebrities flock to when they want to live it up in Sydney, it is Crown Sydney. The six-star bolt-hole rises over Barangaroo like a shard of glass and, inside, the energy hums with A-list buzz. Stars including Chris Hemsworth, Matt Damon and Taylor Swift have hosted celebrations here, lured by sky-high suites, discreet entrances and a security team that knows its way around a guest list.

In 2025, Drake checked into one of the soaring penthouses. The year before, Taylor based herself in the top suite during her Eras Tour. Ariana Grande fans clocked her arriving around the same time. The message is clear. If it is happening in Sydney, it is happening at Crown. So why is Crown Sydney such a celebrity hot spot?

Party perfection

We booked the Opera Suite for our son’s birthday and the views were out of this world. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame the harbour in widescreen, from the sparkle of the Opera House to the curve of the bridge.

The living area has the right bones for a party: a generous bar, a sociable corner sofa and a dining space set against that glittering skyline.The staff members assisted us with playlist organization and canapé distribution which transformed the suite into a private sky-based club environment during the first few minutes.

© Crown Sydney The Opera House Suite boasts incredible views

The upper-level suites at Crown serve as the perfect choice for special occasions. In our Opera Suite bedroom, the bed faces the window so the first thing you see is the gorgeous morning light on the water. The combination of cream and dove grey colors creates a peaceful atmosphere yet the textured walls and shiny marble surfaces maintain luxurious elements. The bathroom is a sanctuary with twin vanities and a huge rainfall shower. The spacious living room makes for the perfect entertaining area while the dining table functions as a VIP poker area after dessert service.

Privacy is built into the experience. Lifts dispatch you straight to your floor, corridors stay quiet and the team is expert at moving flowers, balloons and surprise guests without fuss. It explains why high-profile faces keep returning.

© Crown Sydney The view from the bedroom is insane

Star dining

Dinner at a’Mare is a Sydney ritual and we enjoyed an incredible birthday celebration at this popular celebrity haunt. The Italian restaurant provides guests with the perfect space to enjoy long meals and conversations through its formal dining experience and carefully made authentic Italian cuisine. Savor homemade pasta with tender veal and the purest fish available. Tableside touches give the room a little theatre and the wine list leans into Italian greats. If you are celebrating, this is where you book. If you are not celebrating, it will feel like you are.

© Instagram Chris Hemsworth, Idris Alba and Matt Damon party at Crown Sydney

Buffet breakfasts to die-for

A late night requires Crown’s buffet breakfast as its perfect remedy. The spread lets you enjoy it slowly while you decide to get another serving. The experience begins with seasonal produce followed by cold-pressed drinks which lead to fresh pastries that deliver authentic French patisserie flavors. There are eggs your way, a rotation of hot dishes, from Asian to Middle Eastern for every appetite and a chocolate fountain that keeps the kids coming back for seconds.

Poolside glamour

The hotel pool area is an influencer's dream when the sun is out. Loungers are set against high glass so you swim with Sydney at your feet. Order something cold and get comfortable with a book and you will understand why guests never want to leave. The gym next door has everything you need to keep a routine on the road. Cardio machines face the view, free weights and functional kit are spotless and trainers are on hand to tweak your session if you ask. It is serious enough for athletes, relaxed enough for the rest of us.

© Crown Sydney Poolside perfection at Crown Sydney

The service

Crown Sydney’s team runs like a backstage crew. They show up exactly when you require them before disappearing instantly when privacy becomes necessary. The service tone presents a friendly composed attitude during all contact points starting from door service up to housekeeping. We accidentally tested them when our plan was disrupted by an unexpected change in the number of guests at the last minute. The table underwent a fast change as new glasses appeared to keep the celebration going. The combination of elegant design and comfortable features at this brand attracts A-list celebrities to stay with them.

© Crown Sydney Crown Sydney is a popular haunt for celebrities and the Sydney elite

Star power

Security is the main advantage. The real secret is that Crown manages to be two hotels at once. It is a buzzy playground with restaurants, bars and a see-and-be-seen pool, and it is also a cocoon where you can press the elevator button, step into your suite and shut the world out.Add a location that puts you five minutes from the business district and a short water taxi from the Opera House and you can understand why it works for birthday bashes and post-show wind-downs.

© Instagram Chris Hemsworth's birthday bash held at Crown Sydney

The verdict

Crown Sydney stands as a unique property which provides guests with both an exciting experience and a comfortable home atmosphere during their stay. Book the Opera Suite if you want to throw a party with a harbour backdrop no one will forget. Start your day by descending to the dining area for their famous breakfast buffet. Save a night for a’Mare and let the team steer you through the menu.The hotel offers a pool that floats above the city and a fitness center which maintains the fitness level of any action star so you will feel like you have some celebrity magic. The test we need to pass is straightforward to us. Would we come back for another milestone celebration and the answer is already in the diary.