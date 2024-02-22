Inside Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s insane love nest at Sydney's most luxurious hotel

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are currently luxuriating in one of Sydney's most opulent accommodations, the Crown Towers, during Taylor's four-day visit for her Eras Tour in the city.

This lavish hotel, nestled in the picturesque Barangaroo harbor-side neighborhood, is celebrated as Sydney's inaugural six-star establishment, offering guests unparalleled luxury with its upscale restaurants and high-end amenities.

Choosing to stay in the most extravagant suite available, the couple has opted for the Crown Presidential Villa, a decision that underscores their familiarity with and appreciation for luxury.

The villa's nightly rates, starting at a breathtaking $16,300 (AUD$25,000), are indicative of its exclusivity and opulence.

© GEORGE-APOSTOLIDIS Travis and Taylor's epic presidential villa

Occupying 860 square feet, this two-story villa is perched on the 88th floor, offering mesmerizing panoramic views of Sydney and its harbor through sweeping floor-to-ceiling windows.

The first floor of this palatial space boasts an expansive living area, complete with a kitchen, bar, pool table, and a media room, designed for ultimate entertainment.

© GEORGE-APOSTOLIDIS The suite has incredible features

It also includes a dining room that can comfortably accommodate up to 10 guests, alongside a fully equipped office and butler's quarters.

The luxury extends upstairs to the master bedroom, featuring a spacious bathroom with a marble spa bath and steam shower.

The bathroom is out of this world

A second bedroom comes with a deluxe ensuite, while a fitness room with an infrared sauna and an open-air terrace with a heated, private infinity pool further enhance the lavishness of the villa.

Crown Sydney, also known as One Barangaroo, stands as a 275-meter (902 feet) tall beacon of luxury, housing an impressive array of fine dining options, including the famous Nobu, under the culinary direction of renowned chef Nobu Matsuhisa.

© GEORGE-APOSTOLIDIS The suite has amazing views

This architectural marvel, developed by Australian billionaire James Packer and later acquired by US firm Blackstone in 2022, represents the pinnacle of luxury living and dining in Sydney.

Travis, who arrived in Sydney via private jet to support Taylor during her sold-out tour, was spotted taking in the city's sights from their luxurious accommodations.

© GEORGE-APOSTOLIDIS Where Travis and Taylor will enjoy romantic meals

The couple also ventured out to explore Sydney, including a visit to the Sydney Zoo, where they enjoyed a close encounter with some of Australia's exotic wildlife.

Taylor, maintaining her effortless style, paired a pink singlet with a denim miniskirt and white sneakers, while Travis opted for a more casual look with a navy tee, patterned shorts, and white trainers.

Their visit to the zoo, a highlight of their stay, saw them marveling at the Tasmanian devils among other native animals, blending in with other visitors in a more laid-back setting.

© Graham Denholm/TAS24 Taylor Swift is playing in Sydney

The day concluded with a lavish dinner at Nobu, located within their hotel, where Taylor celebrated a birthday away from the public eye, enjoying a continuous stream of exquisite dishes.

This Sydney visit follows a triumphant stint in Melbourne, where Taylor's Eras Tour captivated audiences over three sold-out shows.

As Taylor prepares for her upcoming performances in Sydney from February 23 through February 26, her time in Australia with Travis has been undeniably memorable.

