Inside Matt Damon's lavish family getaway in Sydney

Matt Damon and his family have shown a profound affection for Australia, frequently visiting various locales like Byron Bay, Sydney, and Melbourne.

Accompanied by his wife, Luciana, 49, and their daughters, Isabella, 17, Gia, 16, and Stella, 14, the Damons have enjoyed the diverse attractions from Sydney Zoo to the races and partying with the likes of Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Down Under.

During their stays in Sydney, the Damons have indulged in the opulence of the Crown Tower’s luxury villas, which offers breathtaking views of the Harbour City.

© Instagram Matt with his pals Idris and Chris at Crown Sydney

This six-star accommodation boasts a 24-hour butler service and a secluded cabana with a private infinity pool.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce also stayed at the Crown during Taylor's four-day visit for her Eras Tour in the city.

Choosing to stay in the most extravagant suite available, celebrities like this often opt for the Crown Presidential Villa.

© GEORGE-APOSTOLIDIS The presidential villa at Crown Sydney boasts incredible views

The villa's nightly rates, starting at a breathtaking $16,300 are indicative of its exclusivity and opulence.

Occupying over 800 square metres, the two-storey villa is perched on the 88th floor, offering mesmerizing panoramic views of Sydney and its harbor through sweeping floor-to-ceiling windows.

© GEORGE-APOSTOLIDIS The lavish interiors at Crown Sydney are insane

The first floor of this palatial space boasts an expansive living area, complete with a kitchen, bar, pool table, and a media room, designed for ultimate entertainment.

It also includes a dining room that can comfortably accommodate up to 10 guests, alongside a fully equipped office and butler's quarters.

The incredible spa inside the Presidential villa at Crown Sydney

The luxury extends upstairs to the master bedroom, featuring a spacious bathroom with a marble spa bath and steam shower.

A second bedroom comes with a deluxe ensuite, while a fitness room with an infrared sauna and an open-air terrace with a heated, private infinity pool further enhance the lavishness of the villa.

The Crown Tower complex, designed by the award-winning British architecture firm Wilkinson Eyre, houses over 11 eateries, each offering a unique culinary experience.

The Italian restaurant a'mare is popular with many celebrities

Among these, a'Mare, the Italian eatery, is a celebrity favorite. Chef and Restauranteur Alessandro Pavoni presents a menu brimming with seasonal Italian delights, including a super creamy burrata, a melt-in-your-mouth pumpkin-filled casoncelli with burnt butter and hazelnut, and a classic trofie pasta with a basil, macadamia, and pinenut pesto, prepared with a mortar and pestle right before your eyes.

Breakfast at the Epicurean is nothing short of an adventure, with a buffet that offers every dish imaginable.

The hotel's infinity pool is incredible

