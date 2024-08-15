Taylor Swift's preppy new look sparks fan reaction

Taylor Swift stepped out on Tuesday looking like a tortured poet in Vivienne Westwood as she threw a party for her Eras Tour staff in London.

The 'Blank Space' singer held the event at the exclusive Mayfair club Annabel's, as her team prepared to wrap up the Europe leg of her record-breaking tour.

She looked stunning in a Vivienne Westwood plaid three-quarter-sleeve blazer and matching miniskirt, which she paired with a Vivienne Westwood frilly white blouse, ankle socks and green Mary Jane heels.

Taylor Swift from the ground at Wembley

The look is a homage to the Victorian-era aesthetic of her latest album, The Tortured Poet's Department, released in April this year; the costumes for the new segment of her show were all Vivienne Westwood pieces as well.

Taylor completed the look with her flowing blonde locks, signature red lip and a Vivienne Westwood handbag.

The 34-year-old had fans in a frenzy for one serendipitous reason after she stepped out in the preppy-chic ensemble; Swiftie Instagram account, You Belong In This, had predicted that she would wear the co-ord set back in March, and many fans speculated that Taylor herself had taken inspiration from the page.

© JP/RV/TM / SPLASHNEWS Taylor stepped out in the Vivienne Westwood fit on Tuesday

"Is Taylor lurking on this page?????" one fan commented, while another wrote, "She's stalking youuuu".

The singer famously interacts with fans online, often commenting on TikTok and Instagram posts about her; before her stratospheric fame, she would find superfans online and invite them to exclusive album listening parties, where they heard her new music before the rest of the world.

Fans have dubbed it 'Taylurking', and it seems Taylor did just that with Tuesday's fashion moment.

© Instagram The Instagram account photoshopped the ensemble onto Taylor back in March

London is the final stop on the European leg of the Eras Tour. Just last week, the 'Love Story' singer cancelled her three Vienna shows due to a terrorist threat in which two young suspects planned to "kill as many people as possible outside the concert venue," according to Omar Haijawi-Pirchner, the head of the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence in Vienna.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer also weighed in on the foiled attack in a press conference, saying, "The main perpetrator has confessed that he was supposed to carry out a suicide attack with two accomplices."

© Instagram Fans speculated that the singer was 'Taylurking' on the account

"The suspects had very specific and detailed plans to cause a tragedy on the scale of Paris, Manchester or Moscow."

The police arrested two Austrian teenagers aged 17 and 19, who had reportedly been radicalized by ISIS online, and days later, an 18-year-old who worked at the stadium where the attacks were to take place.

© Getty Taylor will wrap up the European leg of her tour in London this weekend

As for the safety concerns for the upcoming Wembley Stadium shows, police released a statement assuring fans, "There's nothing to indicate that the matters being investigated by the Austrian authorities will have an impact on upcoming events here in London."

Security measures have been upgraded for the shows; the stadium has stated that fans cannot gather outside, as is tradition for those who can't secure tickets, also known as 'Taylor-Gating'. The Grammy Award winner is yet to speak out about the thwarted terror attack.