Brandon Blackstock's 'soulmate' revealed to be living with him for over a year

Public records revealed that Brandon Blackstock's partner, Brittney Marie Jones, had been living with him for over a year before his untimely death on August 7.

Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband tragically passed away after a three-year cancer battle, leaving behind his four kids and his partner, Brittney, who was by his side when he died.

Soulmates

According to public records obtained by Page Six, Brandon had purchased a mansion in Butte, Montana, in 2022, which features four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms.

The 4,800-square-foot abode boasts scenic views and has a chef's kitchen, a barn with a loft, a greenhouse, and a three-car garage. It is priced at almost $1.7 million in an off-market real estate listing.

As per the records, Brittney listed the house as her residence as early as April 2024, indicating that she had moved in with the 48-year-old.

Brittney was revealed as Brandon's partner in his eulogy, which was shared on the Butte Funeral Home website.

"Brandon, along with his beautiful and loving partner in life and business, Brittney Marie Jones, started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Montana," the eulogy read.

The tribute added that he had moved back to the country after years of working in the music industry.

"After more than 20 years in the music business, Brandon found his way back to the mountains and the cowboy way of life he always wanted to live. He found a homestead and a love in Butte, Montana," it read.

Brittney's father took to Facebook to share a touching tribute to Brandon in a since-deleted post, writing: "Yesterday we lost a good man Brandon Blackstock my daughter's soulmate and I considered him my son."

"My sincere condolences to Brittney Jones and family. We're sure going to miss your funny humor. R.I.P hoss!" he concluded.

By his side

Brittney and Brandon met while the talent manager was married to Grammy winner Kelly Clarkson.

She served as the singer's assistant from December 2016 to December 2018, according to her LinkedIn profile, and also became Brandon's assistant.

Her job requirements under Kelly were to "assist Tour Manager in all travel details during record promo run, including TV and radio," and to "assist security in organizing and executing meet and greet" as well as being "responsible for setting final stage details pre-show and running teleprompter".

Brittney became Brandon's Executive Assistant in 2018, with her employment ending in June 2020 as per her LinkedIn, in the same month that Kelly filed for divorce.

She was previously married to Greg Goose LaPoint, while Brandon was married to Melissa Ashworth from 2001 to 2012, before tying the knot with Kelly in 2013.

He shares kids Savannah and Seth with Melissa, and River and Remington with Kelly.

The businessman's family announced his unexpected passing in a statement on August 7, sharing that he had "bravely battled cancer for more than three years".

"He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time," the statement concluded.