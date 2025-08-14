New details emerge surrounding Brandon Blackstock's tragic death aged 48

New details have been released relating to the death of Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, who passed away on August 7 at just 48 years old.

The former talent manager is survived by his four children and his partner, Brittney Marie Jones, with whom he lived in his home in Montana.

Details

© Getty Images Brandon passed away due to "natural causes" after a three-year cancer battle

According to Brandon's death certificate obtained by People, the doting father passed away due to "natural causes" after a three-year battle with melanoma, a malignant form of skin cancer.

Seizures were also listed as "significant conditions contributing to death but not resulting in the underlying cause."

Learn how Kelly grappled with Brandon's ill health below...

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson fights back tears onstage 12 days before death of ex-husband

The certificate from the Butte-Silver Bow County Clerk and Recorder's office confirms that he died at 11:13 am at his home in Butte, Montana.

It read that no autopsy was performed, and that the rodeo producer was cremated.

Gone too soon

© Shelby Blackstock Brandon's family announced his tragic passing

A representative for Brandon's family announced his death on August 7, in a statement that read: "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away."

"Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family," it continued. "We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

The 48-year-old leaves behind his children Savannah, 23, and Seth, 18, whom he shared with his first wife, Melissa Ashworth.

© WireImage He is survived by kids Savannah, Seth, River and Remy

He also leaves behind kids River, 11, and Remy, nine, whom he shared with Kelly; the pair were married from 2013 until their split in 2020.

Brandon's obituary detailed how important family really was to him. "Never did his star shine brighter than in his role as a father," the obituary read. "Nothing mattered to Brandon more than his four beautiful children, Savannah, Seth, River and Remy."

"To say he was devoted seems cliché. It feels like an overused word, but it is the correct word. He was a devoted father. His four children were and will always be his greatest love and his greatest legacy."

Steadfast support

© Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G Kelly postponed her shows to be there for River and Remy

Kelly has been a steadfast support for her children in the wake of their father's death, and announced that she was postponing the August dates of her Vegas residency just a day before his passing.

"Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas," the Grammy winner wrote on social media.

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill, and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them. I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows, and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding."

© Getty Images The singer was forced to pull out of a benefit concert in August

She also pulled out of the August 17 Band Together Texas benefit concert, with organizers sharing that the mother of two was unable to perform "due to personal circumstances".

Kelly was also absent from her popular talk show for two weeks in March, with celebrities stepping in to help out, like Josh Groban and Brooke Shields.