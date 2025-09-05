Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Travis Kelce talks 'living on a high' as he shares details of engagement to Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce discussed his engagement to Taylor Swift during a press conference in Brazil ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs' NFL season opener

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on the New Heights podcast
Maria Sarabi
Maria SarabiJunior Writer
2 minutes ago
Travis Kelce cracked a cheeky joke about his engagement to Taylor Swift on Thursday during a press conference in Brazil ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs' NFL season opener. Travis, who has earned rings for his Super Bowl  wins in 2020, 2023, and 2024, said: "I got one more ring from it…Well, two if we're counting the first Super Bowl." The NFL star also opened up about his relationship with the singer and admitted that life has been "fun" since they began dating. 

"I would say, ever since I've been dating Taylor, life has been fun... It's been exciting," he shared. The couple, who began dating in 2023, have largely kept details of their relationship private. "Obviously a lot more eyes and I accept that, but I'm living life. Living on a high, I guess," he added

The NFL star opened up about his engagement for the first time on Wednesday’s episode of his New Heights podcast. "Thank you guys for the congratulations," he said. "I appreciate everybody that has reached out and sent something, all the posts and excitement and it has been really fun telling everybody who I'm going to be spending the rest of my life with. It has been really fun. It has been awesome."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement surrounded by floral arrangement in garden© Instagram
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement, shared on Instagram

The couple made their first public appearance together since announcing their engagement at a college football game held at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium. "Yeah I felt that at the game, it was the first time I introduced Taylor as my fiance to my teammates, it was pretty cool," explained Travis. "I still get giddy, it's exciting times. It is still fresh. It has been so much fun hearing from everybody and seeing the internet go crazy."

taylor swift travis kelce sitting in arrowhead stadium© Getty Images
Taylor and Travis made their first post-engagement appearance

Jason Kelce expressed his desire to be his younger brother's best man, but admitted he is uncertain whether Travis will ask him because the groom has more than enough friends to choose from. "Hopefully, I'm the best man. We'll see," Jason said on the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast, before cautiously adding: "Trav has a lot of friends, I'm just hoping to get the opportunity."

Taylor Swift hugs Travis Kelce after proposal© Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift hugs Travis Kelce after proposal

Travis proposed in the garden of his $6 million mansion in Leawood, Kansas. HELLO! can confirm that Travis worked with the jewelry designer Kindred Lubeck and Artifex Fine Jewelry to create the Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond.

The couple announced their engagement on Instagram, posting a series of photos that captured Travis's proposal, the sparkly diamond ring, and the serene floral backdrop where the moment took place. "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," read the caption, with a dynamite emoji at the end, a reference to their initials, T and T.

