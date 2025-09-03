Travis Kelce called off first proposal plan to Taylor Swift following 'warning'

Travis Kelce revealed that he originally planned to propose to Taylor Swift on the water – but someone close to him "warned" him against the idea. The NFL star opened up about his engagement for the first time on Wednesday’s episode of his New Heights podcast – just over a week after the couple went public with their exciting news. Travis’s surprising admission came after one of the show’s producers, "Intern Brandon, shared that he had recently proposed in the ocean, however not all went according to plan.

"My head was bobbing up in the water, holding the ring while kicking your little feet to fight the current. Don't recommend it. Travis did it on land. Much safer," said the podcast producer. "I got warned, I got warned. I once thought I would do it on water but you did it. You showed heart," replied Travis.

Travis’s brother and co-host, Jason Kelce, then jumped into the conversation with a cheeky jab at the NFL star. "You thought you'd do it on water. He did it in water!" he said. Travis then proceeded to explain how calling Taylor his future wife makes him feel "giddy". "Thank you guys for the congratulations," he said.

© Taylor Swift Taylor Swift hugs Travis Kelce after proposal

"I appreciate everybody that has reached out and sent something, all the posts and excitement and it has been really fun telling everybody who I'm going to be spending the rest of my life with. It has been really fun. It has been awesome."

The couple made their first public appearance together since announcing their engagement at a college football game held at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium. "Yeah I felt that at the game, it was the first time I introduced Taylor as my fiance to my teammates, it was pretty cool," explained Travis. "I still get giddy, it's exciting times. It is still fresh. It has been so much fun hearing from everybody and seeing the internet go crazy."

© Getty Images They were joined by their close friends for the college football match

Jason then told his brother that he’s excited for the couple to start planning their big day. "Oh it's gonna go crazy. That is the next step," replied Travis.

Travis and Taylor's engagement

© Taylor Swift Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced the exciting news via Instagram

The couple announced their engagement on social media, sharing a series of photos that captured Travis’s romantic proposal, the stunning diamond ring he gifted his fiancée, and the beautiful floral backdrop where the moment took place. Their Instagram post quickly went viral, racking up over 17 million likes within hours. "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," read the caption, with a dynamite emoji at the end, a reference to their initials, T and T.