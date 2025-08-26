Signs Travis Kelce's mom Donna accidentally revealed engagement to Taylor Swift days before

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged, and promptly broke the internet with the incredible news. As friends and fans alike come to terms with the fact that the pop princess is finally settling down, many have searched for clues as to whether their family knew ahead of time. Donna Kelce, Travis' adoring mother, appeared to hint at their engagement just two days prior during an NFL event, playing coy when asked about their sweet relationship.

Mother knows best

© FilmMagic Donna played coy about her son's relationship on Sunday night

Speaking to People at the premiere of ESPN's The Kingdom on Sunday night, Donna opened up about how happy her son has been since he found love with the "Cruel Summer" songstress. When asked what was making her son so joyful, she replied: "I think his mind is settled. That's about all I can tell you."

© Getty Images The mother of two shared that Travis was incredibly happy with Taylor

"I think he feels calm and he feels like he's on a mission and he knows exactly what he wants," she added coyly. Donna was also asked her thoughts on the New Heights podcast, which Travis hosts with his older brother, Jason Kelce. Taylor appeared on their podcast on August 13, with the episode quickly becoming their most-watched ever.

Taylor appeared on Travis' podcast

On the show, she spoke candidly about buying back her master recordings, her home life with Travis, the beginning of their love story, and announced her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl. "It was authentic," Donna said of the podcast episode. "It was just something I think everybody was thrilled to see, and it was a very loving podcast."

© Getty Images Ed confirmed that Travis and Taylor were happily in love

Travis' father, Ed Kelce, was also in attendance at the premiere event, with the film chronicling the rise of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL team (Travis is their tight end). When asked again why Travis appeared to be so happy, Ed simply replied: "Taylor. There's no question about it." As for his take on the podcast, he shared: "I think it was awesome. It was great to see them go back and forth. They're two people obviously very much in love."

Lucky in love

© Instagram The duo announced the news on social media

Taylor and Travis took to social media to announce their engagement on Tuesday, with a stunning photoshoot set in a forest. The 35-year-old showcased her giant engagement ring in the photoshoot, with the custom piece designed with Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry. It is an Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond with a bezel setting, and likely cost between $1-5 million.

© Instagram The engagement took place in a lush forest

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," they wrote in the caption, quickly racking up millions of likes. The couple began dating in 2023, after Travis publicly lamented the fact that he didn't meet her on her Eras Tour as she had to be on vocal rest. "Whenever I'm with her, it feels like we're just regular people," Travis explained in a GQ interview. "When there is not a camera on us, we're just two people that are in love."

© Getty Images Taylor and Travis started dating in 2023

"It can be perceived as something else because of how much it is talked about and how much we are tracked whenever we do go out," he continued. "But I would say that it's as normal of… It happened very organically even though from a media standpoint, it was being tracked. It still happened very organically."