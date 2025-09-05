Bill Gates' daughter Phoebe, 22, confirms split from Paul McCartney's 26-year-old grandson amid 'amazing' new romance

A year after Phoebe Gates, the daughter of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, confirmed her romance with Sir Paul McCartney's grandson Arthur Donald, the pair have split with the 22-year-old businesswoman revealing she has a new boyfriend who "doesn't have an Instagram". Phoebe hosts the podcast The Burnouts with Sophia Kanni, and in this week's episode she shared several details about her new man. "It's amazing. It’s the best thing ever. And this is completely new for me. I’ve never been with someone like this," she said.

Phoebe has also deleted all of her pictures of her and Arthur, 26, from her social media accounts. Phoebe gave no additional details of her new romance, but did share that her new beau loves to hear about her business ventures, happy to sit and watch the videos she makes for her online shopping tool Phia. "I'm like, 'Okay, well, sit on down, bud. Let me show you the new video that we just dropped on the Phia account," she said, adding: "You're going to sit here, and you're going to watch it.' And he's like, 'Okay.'"

Phoebe and Sophia launched Phia in 2023. It is an AI-powered database of over 250 million secondhand items to help users discover cheaper alternatives, partnering with brands to help users find the best deal, wherever they shop.

Phoebe is the youngest child of Bill and his ex-wife Melinda French Gate. Born in Seattle, she graduated from Stanford University in June 2024 after only three years, with a Bachelor of Science in human biology with a minor in African studies. It was there that she met Sophia, who majored in Science, Technology, & Society and studies climate science and health policy; at 23 she is the youngest United Nations advisor in US history.

Phoebe kept her romance with Arthur off the radar for almost a year, but after graduating from Stanford they went public in an Instagram post with NYLON that celebrated her big day. The carousel included an image of Donald carrying her barefoot and also posing alongside her for a cute snapshot.

She wrote a lengthy essay, in which she confirmed they are an item and said of the pictures: "My boyfriend, Arthur, giving me a lift post-ceremony. With Arthur, he cleans up nicely."

© Variety via Getty Images Arthur and Phoebe at The Albies on September 26, 2024

© Instagram Phoebe Gates on vacation in Paris with Arthur Donald

Months later they were pictured with Phoebe's mom Melinda at the 2024 Clooney Foundation for Justice's Albie Award at the New York Public Library. Phoebe wore a chocolate brown gown with a plunging cowl neck and leather detailing, and in the pictures she was seen gazing up at Arthur lovingly.

Arthur is the oldest grandson of Paul and his ex-wife, Linda McCartney. Their daughter Mary McCartney and her ex-husband, Alistair Donald, welcomed Arthur in April 1993.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for KOK Arthur Donald and Mary McCartney attend The House of KOKO's inaugural Summer Party in 2022

The 26-year-old studied at university in London before moving stateside and earning a place at Yale University to read history. He was also previously linked to Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's daughter, Ava.

Before Donald, Phoebe dated Robert Ross but they split in 2023.