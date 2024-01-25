Bill and Melinda Gates' youngest daughter Phoebe dazzles in rhinestone dress for star-studded night out

Bill Gates and Melinda French's youngest daughter is ready to shine on her own on the red carpet.

The former couple's daughter Phoebe, 21, looked dazzling and chic as ever for a star-studded night out celebrating the premiere of Ryan Murphy's highly-anticipated FX show Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.

Phoebe is the younger sister of the Microsoft founder and the philanthropist's older two kids, Jennifer, 27, and Rory John, 24. Bill and Melinda tied the knot in 1994, though divorced in 2021.

For the glamorous premiere – which was held Tuesday at the Museum of Modern Art, followed by a gala at the Plaza Hotel – Phoebe attended as a guest of Tiffany & Co.

She donned a nude slip dress adorned with a sheer, rhinestone-bedecked mesh overlay, and matching shoes, plus left the look sleek by styling her hair in a slicked back bun, opting for minimalist make-up and jewelry.

Later sharing a photo of the event on her Instagram, she captioned the post: "Great night with Tiffany & Co." It quickly garnered plenty of compliments from fans, who took to the comments section under and wrote: "So beautiful," and: "Model!!" as well as: "Beautiful as always."

The honorees of the night were Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Calista Flockhart, Molly Ringwald, and Demi Moore, who star in the new series as Truman Capote's famed "Swans," Babe Paley, Nancy Smith, C.Z. Guest, Lee Radziwill, Joanne Carson, and Ann Woodward, respectively.

Phoebe is currently a student at Stanford University, and has previously shown an interest in entering the world of fashion.

© Getty Phoebe stunned in the rhinestone nude dress

Last year, along with her roommate Sophia Kianni, she partnered with acclaimed British designer Stella McCartney to create a limited edition capsule bag collection in honor of the Women's Tennis Association and the debut of Phia, their digital fashion platform.

She is also outspoken about various political issues, particularly women's rights; she has previously published pieces for Vogue and Teen Vogue on the topic of reproductive rights, which have been increasingly challenged since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022 through their Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision.

