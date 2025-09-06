Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel spark reaction with never-before-seen wedding photos

Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel have shared more stunning photos from their wedding day following their recent sighting in August carrying a baby carrier. The ceremony, which initially took place back in 2021, was only shared with the public in 2024. The day saw Abby tie the knot with U.S. Army veteran Josh Bowling. The 35-year-olds took to TikTok to post a series of throwback wedding pictures from the big day. One of the photos captures the twins laughing in their wedding dress as they hold hands with the groom, who smiles warmly back at them.

The next photo shows the trio smiling after the ceremony, with the twins holding a luxurious bouquet of flowers. The post was captioned: "#abbyandbrittany #twins #marriage." The TikTok comes after the twins were photographed running errands while holding a baby carrier in August. The pair were seen taking the newborn to the Minnesota school where they work, prompting many to question if the baby was theirs.

© TikTok The twins shared wedding photos

Following the sighting, Abby and Brittany broke their silence by sharing a TikTok clip on August 30 that featured the paparazzi photos set to Dr. Dre’s 'Nuthin' but a 'G' Thang.' They simply captioned it 'Blessed,' accompanied by hashtags like #sisterhood and #respect.

The twins, who are united from the waist down while retaining distinct upper bodies and organs, have previously opened up about their life in the spotlight. "We are two souls," they previously shared, highlighting their desire to be seen as individuals despite their physical connection. However, they previously admitted that they earn a single wage.

© Facebook Abby on her wedding day

"Obviously right away we understand that we are going to get one salary because we're doing the job of one person," Abby explained to BBC, with Brittany adding that their dual approach allows one to teach while the other monitors and assists, a setup that enhances their teaching but isn't reflected financially.

© Instagram Conjoined twins Abby Hensel and Brittany Hensel

"As maybe experience comes in, we’d like to negotiate a little bit, considering we have two degrees and because we are able to give two different perspectives or teach in two different ways," she added.

The twins first gained national attention in the 1990s after appearing on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1996, soon followed by a cover feature in LIFE Magazine. In 2012, they starred in their own TLC reality series, Abby & Brittany, which documented their college graduation and the beginning of their professional lives.