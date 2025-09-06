Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Inside Romeo Beckham's low-key birthday celebrations without brother Brooklyn
Subscribe
Inside Romeo Beckham's low-key birthday celebrations without brother Brooklyn

Inside Romeo Beckham's low-key birthday celebrations

Following a lavish Italian getaway with his family, Romeo Beckham enjoyed low-key birthday celebrations with friends on Friday night.

romeo beckham in black sunglasses at grand prix © Getty Images
Isabelle Casey
Isabelle CaseyReporter
2 minutes ago
Share this:

It has been an unprecedented few months for the Beckham family, whose 'rift' with eldest son, Brooklyn, continues to dominate headlines across the globe. As the Cloud23 CEO continues his life with his wife, Nicola Peltz, and her family in the US, the 26-year-old entrepreneur continues to miss special memories with the Beckhams in the UK, the latest being his brother Romeo's birthday celebrations. 

Unlike his dad, David Beckham, Romeo kept his celebrations on Friday evening rather lowkey, enjoying an evening out with friends at a glamorous venue where he was photographed by model and social media star Eva Rose Rankin, blowing out candles on his birthday cake. 

While the name of the venue remains under wraps, the dress code did not, as Eva gave fans on Instagram a glimpse of her glamorous outfit of the evening. The 24-year-old showcased her elegant chocolate brown maxidress by Asandra Studios, which featured capped sleeves and a mesh panel around her torso.

A photo of a man blowing out candles on a birthday cake
Romeo's low-key birthday celebrations took place in a mystery albeit glamorous venue

Meanwhile, Romeo, 23,  kept his birthday look laid back, wearing a long-sleeve sports jersey.

A photo of a woman wearing a brown dress in a hotel room© Instagram
Eva Rose looked beautiful for Romeo's birthday celebrations wearing a chocolate brown dress

Preparation makes perfection

Ahead of his evening out, Romeo was photographed having a treatment at Face Gym, which isn't for the fainthearted. 

A photo of two men getting a face treatment © Instagram
Romeo kicked off his birthday celebrations with a face treatement at Face Gym with his friend

Their 'signature' treatment employs knuckling, pinching, and whipping strokes to target train your face muscles like you're in the gym, before therapists go in with a microcurrent device to help further stimulate the muscles to give the visage a tighter and more toned appearance. So it's likely Romeo headed to his celebrations with a very sore masseter!

Italian celebrations

beckham extended family© Instagram
The Beckhams celebrated Romeo's 23rd birthday with a trip to Italy.

Before celebrating with friends, Romeo - whose actual birthday was on 1 September -  enjoyed an epic overseas trip to Italy, where he holidayed with his famous parents, his siblings, Cruz Beckham, 20,  and his sister Harper, 14, as well as both sets of grandparents.

During their trip, the family enjoyed authentic Italian cooking, trips out to sea on the £16 million Beckham superyacht, where they posed for incredible sunset photos. 

Harper Beckham pouting on a yacht next to brother Romeo© Instagram
The trip included outings on the Beckhams' £16 million superyacht as well as Italian cooking sessions and quality family time

Birthday wishes

While no public message wishing him a 'Happy Birthday' was sent from the Peltz Beckhams, the former Inter Miami player had countless tributes from his other family members.

View post on Instagram
 

"Happy birthday @romeobeckham! You are our everything, we love you so much. Your love and kindness fills our hearts every day," wrote his fashion mogul mum, alongside a photo of Romeo on their superyacht.

Meanwhile, "proud dad" David shared a sweet childhood photo of his middle son, writing: "You are kind, humble, polite, hard working and the most special person to everyone we love you so much."

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More