Inside Romeo Beckham's low-key birthday celebrations

It has been an unprecedented few months for the Beckham family, whose 'rift' with eldest son, Brooklyn, continues to dominate headlines across the globe. As the Cloud23 CEO continues his life with his wife, Nicola Peltz, and her family in the US, the 26-year-old entrepreneur continues to miss special memories with the Beckhams in the UK, the latest being his brother Romeo's birthday celebrations.

Unlike his dad, David Beckham, Romeo kept his celebrations on Friday evening rather lowkey, enjoying an evening out with friends at a glamorous venue where he was photographed by model and social media star Eva Rose Rankin, blowing out candles on his birthday cake.

While the name of the venue remains under wraps, the dress code did not, as Eva gave fans on Instagram a glimpse of her glamorous outfit of the evening. The 24-year-old showcased her elegant chocolate brown maxidress by Asandra Studios, which featured capped sleeves and a mesh panel around her torso.

Romeo's low-key birthday celebrations took place in a mystery albeit glamorous venue

Meanwhile, Romeo, 23, kept his birthday look laid back, wearing a long-sleeve sports jersey.

© Instagram Eva Rose looked beautiful for Romeo's birthday celebrations wearing a chocolate brown dress

Preparation makes perfection

Ahead of his evening out, Romeo was photographed having a treatment at Face Gym, which isn't for the fainthearted.

© Instagram Romeo kicked off his birthday celebrations with a face treatement at Face Gym with his friend

Their 'signature' treatment employs knuckling, pinching, and whipping strokes to target train your face muscles like you're in the gym, before therapists go in with a microcurrent device to help further stimulate the muscles to give the visage a tighter and more toned appearance. So it's likely Romeo headed to his celebrations with a very sore masseter!

Italian celebrations

© Instagram The Beckhams celebrated Romeo's 23rd birthday with a trip to Italy.

Before celebrating with friends, Romeo - whose actual birthday was on 1 September - enjoyed an epic overseas trip to Italy, where he holidayed with his famous parents, his siblings, Cruz Beckham, 20, and his sister Harper, 14, as well as both sets of grandparents.

During their trip, the family enjoyed authentic Italian cooking, trips out to sea on the £16 million Beckham superyacht, where they posed for incredible sunset photos.

© Instagram The trip included outings on the Beckhams' £16 million superyacht as well as Italian cooking sessions and quality family time

Birthday wishes

While no public message wishing him a 'Happy Birthday' was sent from the Peltz Beckhams, the former Inter Miami player had countless tributes from his other family members.

"Happy birthday @romeobeckham! You are our everything, we love you so much. Your love and kindness fills our hearts every day," wrote his fashion mogul mum, alongside a photo of Romeo on their superyacht.

Meanwhile, "proud dad" David shared a sweet childhood photo of his middle son, writing: "You are kind, humble, polite, hard working and the most special person to everyone we love you so much."