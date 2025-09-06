Nadia Sawalha's hospital dash for 'really unwell' family member as she cancels all work commitments

Loose Women presenter Nadia Sawalha shows up for fans on YouTube, with videos filmed with her husband Mark Adderley, but on Saturday she was forced to pull the plug on not just one but two of her shows due to a sick family member. The star took to Instagram to inform her following, apologising that she would be unable to film "The curly cooks of Croydon" and her "Coffee moaning" installments as she needed to rush to the hospital because Mark's mum is "really unwell".

"We'll be doing other content over the weekend, but obviously, this morning, everything's cancelled," she clarified as she spoke to the camera. Her fans were united in support for Nadia, Mark and the family, sharing messages of thoughts and prayers in the comments section. " Sending healing energy," wrote one fan, and another added: "Sending love and hugs."

YouTube success

© Photo: Instagram Nadia and Mark share insights into their lives online

The Sawalha-Adderleys YouTube channel has 152,000 subscribers and they release a range of different videos, touching topics such as politics, film, food and relationships. Their bio explains the different podcasts and videos they share. "Featuring: COFFEE MOANING (a Daily News Digest) HOW TO STAY MARRIED (SO FAR) (a relationship podcast surviving from week to week) THE POPCORN JUNKIES (our Movie, Streaming & TV Review Channel) THE CURLY COOKS of CROYDON (Two Sisters Cooking up a Storm) HOME TIME REALITY VLOGS (the day to day highs and lows of our lives) GREEN-FINGERED HELL (our amateur guid to the perils of gardening) PLUS OUR MEMBERSHIP AREA Including The No Name Sunday Show On a MONDAY! (Every Week) The Curly COOK-A-LONG (Once a Month)."

Nadia and Mark's wedding day

Nadia and Mark often speak candidly about the ups and downs of their marriage. The couple said 'I do' in June 2002, and in a throwback Instagram post, Nadia shared a rare photo from that day. The mum-of-two wore a long-sleeve bridal gown and clutched a pink and white bouquet. She penned: "#throwbackthursday to one of the loveliest days of my life ... our wedding day!!! It was the most unconventional wedding ever! Me “up the duff” - loads of @mark_adderley ‘s exes being there...

"Everyone being issued with a vodka miniature and rose tinted glasses at the ceremony ... it was a HOOT!!! What was the best wedding you’ve been to? Or perhaps a wedding disaster!!! What on Earth WAS mark thinking in this image???? Probably GET ME OUT OF HERE!!!!! #wedding #weddingday #weddingdress #weddingvows #happiness #pregnant #bride #groom #brideandgroom #weddingphotos #weddingphotography."