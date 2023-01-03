Nadia Sawalha has been making the most of the new year and she recently went on a night out, where her daughter, Maddie, was the star attraction.

The Loose Women star shared a video of herself enjoying her time in a club while her daughter, Maddie performed. The clip that Nadia shared encompassed the performance and was overlaid with photos of the teenager performing while she and husband Mark Adderley bopped along. Maddie wasn't Nadia's only family member performing either, with her nephew providing the guitar track for the song.

The mum-of-two proved to be one proud parent in her caption, as she enthused: "What a ball we had #dontcare #proudmama #proudauntie.

"EP now out, click on the link in my bio! Thank you @thejazzcafe we had a ball! Thank you @thechristianslive we love ya!"

The star's fans were just as mesmerised by Maddie's performance, as one shared: "I still can't get over how amazing @maddiemaddieee was. A complete natural and so mesmerising to watch! Only one question - when's the next gig!!!"

A second added: "What a lovely evening! A true talent @maddiemaddieee," and a third commented: "Beautiful voice. You must be so proud Nadia."

Maddie has a natural talent

Meanwhile husband Mark said the performance was "fabulosity" while another compared Maddie to the late singer Amy Winehouse.

Nadia often keeps her children out of the spotlight, but last year she melted hearts when she shared a black-and-white photo of the family back when her daughters were just young children – Kiki was still young enough to be bundled up in a towel.

Posting some sweet words, the mum-of-two wrote: "I love you so much, you scoundrels… @mark_adderley @maddiemaddieee and Kooks."

Mark also reshared the post on his own Instagram Stories and added a string of heart emojis to the post.

