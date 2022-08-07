Nadia Sawalha's fans react to her post-holiday makeover – and it's not what you'd expect The Loose Women star is back with a surprising new look

Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha surprised her fans on Sunday as she showcased her post-holiday look – and it certainly showed a different side to the mother-of-two!

The presenter and actress took to Instagram to share a sweet photo from her reunion with one of her dogs.

In the snapshot, the star beamed for the camera but it took a second to realise she was wearing a set of false teeth, which were very far apart and had a distinctly brown tinge!

The star captioned the picture: "Back from hols and… Awwww we really missed the dogs!!

WATCH: Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha squats in bikini in revealing poolside video

"Now we all know Toffee can be a real madam. But why on earth is Chi Chi being so off about getting a big smoochy cuddle from me?!! Can you guess???? Photo by the fella @mark_adderley #dentaldisaster."

Her fans were quick to comment on her dental makeover, with one writing: "I had to look twice then, where did you get your teeth done they look brilliant, I don’t think Toffee likes them though."

Nadia surprised fans with her new photo

Another added: "Look at that million dollar smile… think Toffee may be a bit jealous xx," while a third teased: "Did you get your Teeth done? Looks fabulous," and a fourth commented: "That's brilliant."

Several of the star's followers simply responded by posting strings of crying-laughing emojis. Nadia and her family have just returned from a summer trip to Greece where they appeared to have the time of their lives.

Earlier in the week, the 57-year-old wowed followers with a bikini workout video from her holiday.

The star is known for her lovely smile

The clip saw her wear a tiny yellow string bikini as she undertook squat jumps, leg raises, press-ups, jumping lunges and mountain climbers, all the while wearing a resistance band to make the workout even more challenging!

Nadia's famous friends and followers alike were wowed by her video.

Davina McCall commented: "Not being funny Nadia but you actually look great in your shot," while her co-star Kaye Adams joked: "My eyes!! My eyes!!"

