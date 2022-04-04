Nadia Sawalha shares emotional statement after sister Julia Sawalha's cryptic post Julia is known for her role in Absolutely Fabulous

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha took to her social media on Sunday after her sister Julia made a dramatic statement last week.

In the video, posted to her Instagram account, Nadia offers her top tips to followers on how to best cope with "trolls."

Talking directly to the camera, the 57-year-old said: "There's so many people who put up with trolls whether it be on social media or with a friend or a family and what does it mean, what does a troll mean?"

Nadia then goes on to describe how she personally lets go of negativity and encourages her fans to do the same.

Julia posted an emotional update to Instagram

It is unclear whether the posts are related but last week Julia Sawalha, Nadia's sister, posted a lengthy statement on her social media amid their reported ongoing feud.

Julia's statement read: "It makes me so sad to see young, beautiful talented people having to validate themselves on SM platforms.

"If I see content I believe can bring harm to them in many ways I will speak out; and I have to do so publicly as I cannot talk to them in person and, unfortunately, young people have the ability to block and delete anything and anyone out of their lives if they don’t like what they hear.

"That’s a passive aggressive action and deeply unhealthy, and I will post on my own page because no one can delete my narrative.

"I’ve posted a photo of myself to represent how I see their innocence.

Julia is known for her role as "Saffy" in Absolutely Fabulous

"I’ve been advised in the past not to put things in writing but have since realised this is a way of not allowing me to have a voice.

"If the love in my heart takes over I will speak out, and if it has to be done in public due to irreparable relationships, then I’ll take that risk, for youngsters who have so so much to learn.

"Thanks for reading, keep an eye on your kid's SM platforms AND the ones they don’t make you aware of."

