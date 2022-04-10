Nadia Sawalha praises sister in uplifting new post: 'So proud' The ITV star has two children

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha publicly praised her sister on Saturday in a new update she made on her Instagram Stories.

Reposting her older sister Dina Sawalha's latest cooking reel, Nadia wrote: "So proud of my sister @thedinasawalha," Dina replied with a "thank you" gif on her own Instagram Stories.

The meal in question was a colourful, plant-based chickpea and aubergine dish which was covered in a smoky paprika and vanilla sauce.

Fans were very impressed with the recipe and filled the comments with replies. One fan wrote: "I love aubergine and I love chickpeas - this looks yummy." Another penned: "I can almost smell it," with a heart-eyes emoji.

Dina's yummy aubergine dish

Dina dedicates most of her Instagram to cruelty-free, vegan recipe ideas which all look absolutely delicious, although sister Nadia also features frequently on her Instagram feed and it looks as though she is the guinea pig for a lot of exciting recipes - it's safe to say we are jealous!

Last month, Dina shared a photo posing alongside Nadia at a family recipe "testing" evening and the pair were pictured holding a plate of gorgeous vegan treats.

Nadia posing with sister Dina

Captioning the post, Dina wrote: "Nadia and the fam testing out our family "atayif ' recipe! My Dad silently ate through most of the dish! We added a vegan squirty cream that went down very well."

Fans of the sisters commented on the post. One penned: "They do look yummy & lovely pic ladies." Another replied: "Beautiful sisters." A third wrote: "They look AMAZING."

Nadia lives with husband Mark and daughters, Kiki and Maddy

Dina is Nadia's older sister. The TV host also has a younger sister, iconic actress Julia Sawalha, who is best known for her roles in shows including Pride and Prejudice and Absolutely Fabulous.

The pair have publicly opened up about their feud in the past, and are thought to not be on speaking terms.

However, Dina is on good terms with both siblings and recently tagged her sisters in a recent post on social media, which was of a rice-noodle bowl. Julia wrote: "YUM!!!!" With three heart-eye emojis in the comments and Dina replied: "I thought you might like that!x."

