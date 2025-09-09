Arnold Schwarzenegger's love child Joseph Baena's absence from brother's wedding revealed

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son, Joseph Baena, was reportedly not invited to his half-brother's wedding. Patrick Schwarzenegger tied the knot with Abby Champion over the weekend with a lavish ceremony at Gozzer Ranch country club in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho. According to TMZ, Joseph, who is the love child of the bodybuilder and his former housekeeper Mildred Patericia Baena, was not on the guest list. Arnold shares daughters Katherine, Christina, and sons Patrick and Christopher with his ex-wife Maria Shriver. Joseph is Arnold's youngest child, who he welcomed following his affair. However, Joseph was unaware of his father's identity until he was 13-years-old.

Maria filed for divorce from the actor in May 2011 following 25 years of marriage. "We are continuing to parent our four children together. They are the light and center of both of our lives," the former couple said in a joint statement at the time.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in 2015, the former bodybuilder addressed his affair, saying it was "a very tough situation for my kids, very tough situation for my family. It was tough for everybody. But it has happened and now we have to figure it out, right?". Arnold explained that Joseph is "terrific" and that "he totally understands the situation. So, it all has worked out".

© Getty Images Arnold Schwarzenegger and Patrick Schwarzenegger

Patrick's wedding

The couple, who have been together for 10 years, announced their engagement news in December 2023. Taking to Instagram, the pair shared a joint post of the beachside proposal captioned "FOREVER AND EVER". However, the nuptials were put on hold after Patrick was cast as Saxon Ratliff in The White Lotus.

In an interview with Variety, Arnold admitted the career path he predicted Patrick would go down – and it wasn't acting. "Your approach to acting is obviously different than mine was," said Arnold. "You started studying it, which was a real surprise to me. When you were 12 years old, I was always saying to your mother, 'This kid is going to be a business genius.' And then he went to business school, and he loved business."

© The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Abby Champion and Patrick Schwarzenegger

Arnold went on to explain that he initially "hoped" his son would pursue a career in business alongside performing. "I was always hoping, 'Maybe he also likes – like I did – to do both. And he’ll be a businessman and also an actor,'" he said.

"You always said that you’ve made way more money from business than from acting," replied Patrick. "The past 10 years, I’ve slowly worked my career. I’ve done smaller roles, and it’s gotten bigger. You always say, 'Go for No. 1.' And I’ve gone the opposite way."

Arnold's family pictures

© FilmMagic Christopher Schwarzenegger, Christina Schwarzenegger, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Katherine Schwarzenegger on the red carpet Red carpet Christopher Schwarzenegger, Christina Schwarzenegger, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Katherine Schwarzenegger gathered together for a family photograph on the red carpet for the premiere of Netflix's FUBAR.



© Getty Images Arnold Schwarzenegger, son Christopher Schwarzenegger and son Patrick Schwarzenegger during the 187th Oktoberfest Bond with sons Arnold Schwarzenegger and his sons, Christopher Schwarzenegger and Patrick Schwarzenegger, enjoyed a beer together during the 187th Oktoberfest in 2022.



© Getty Images Arnold and Chris share a close relationship Son-in-law Chris Pratt is married to Arnold's daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger. The pair posed for a photograph together during the star-studded premiere.

© Instagram Arnold Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena at the gym together Gym buddies Arnold Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena posed together for a photo at the gym. Joseph has followed in his father's body-building footsteps.

