Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Christopher flexes biceps after 30lb weight loss during 'perfect' day with rarely-seen family

Arnold Schwarzenegger is dad to five children – Katherine, Christina, Patrick, Christopher, and Joseph – and two of the five spent time together in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, in August for the "perfect" family day. Eldest daughter Katherine shared a carousel of pictures from the day out on the water with her mom, Maria Shriver, husband Chris Pratt, and their children. They were joined by her younger brother Christopher and her uncle Anthony, but it was Christopher's new look that had fans talking.

In the picture, Christopher wore a white button-up shirt paired with salmon pink board shorts, and as he kept his head down looking at his phone, his arms flexed, showing off his hard work as he has lost 30lbs plus in the last five years.

One of the comments from a follower used the bicep emoji and tagged Christopher, as others thanked Katherine for sharing a rare look at the gorgeous day out, including mom Maria, who commented: "Gosh these are so great thank you."

The other pictures showed the family windswept and with bright smiles during their day on the East Coast. One showed Katherine posing for a cute picture with her mom, uncle, and his son Joey, along with one of Chris floating with their eldest Lyla, and Chris, Anthony, and Joey at the top of a Safe Water Mark that was bobbing in the ocean.

Earlier in 2025, businessman Christopher opened up on the decision to focus on his health when he spoke at the inaugural Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit in May, sharing that the catalyst occurred when he visited Australia and had plans to adventure until he realized his weight was holding him back.

© Katherine Schwarzenegger Christopher poses on a boat in shorts and a short-sleeved shirt

"I made it a big [deal] like, 'Oh, I'm going to go out and do all this stuff, be in Australia,' and I just saw how much my weight was prohibiting me from doing the everyday activities," he said on the panel. "I was like, 'I want to go skydiving.' And my friends were like, 'Yeah, no shot.'"

© Katherine Schwarzenegger Chris floats in the water with his daughter

The 27-year-old added that the fluctuating weight stemmed from high school when he would try to eat healthy to no avail, unable to find a routine that worked for him.

"I tried everything. I was doing meal delivery things in high school, and I remember feeling like a weirdo when I was bringing weird lunches to school," Christopher said, adding that it "took a lot of trial and error" to finally see results.

© WireImage Katherine, Patrick, Christopher (2R) and Christina attend the Team Maria benefit in 2013

Christopher is Arnold's youngest son; he is five days younger than his half-brother Joseph, who was born to Mildred Baena, the family's former housekeeper, with whom Arnold had an affair while married to Maria Shriver.

Joseph has followed in his father's footsteps, and often also shares photos to his social media pages of his weightlifting successes. In a recent Instagram post, he opened up about his health transformation, sharing a video that saw him throwing himself back on the couch, and read: "Kind of tired, might skip the gym today." It then cut to a photo of him as a kid on the beach, followed by another clip of him now, swiftly standing up from the couch.

"People sometimes forget that I used to be chubby in high school," he then wrote in his caption, recalling: "I got cut from my basketball and soccer team because I couldn't keep up with the other kids. Swim didn't have tryouts thankfully and completely changed my life forever. That was my introduction to fitness and training. Everyone starts somewhere but starting is the most important."



