Jessica Simpson looks like a real life Barbie in head-turning new photos

Jessica Simpson confirmed her blonde bombshell status on Monday when she delivered a look reminiscent of a Barbie doll.

The fashion entrepreneur, 44, took to Instagram with several snapshots of herself posing up a storm in a bold outfit.

With her long locks cascading over her shoulders, fake lashes and a glossy pout, Jessica made sure to turn heads.

The mom-of-three teamed her glam hair and makeup with an eye-popping outfit consisting of a tight, floral Saint Laurent catsuit, platform boots and a fluffy, white jacket.

Her attire was adorned with red roses and she simply captioned the post with a flower emoji.

Fans rushed to tell her she looked "amazing," with many of them noticing the uncanny resemblance to Barbie too.

Jessica — who is a mom to Maxwell, 12, and Ace, 11, and Birdie, five, whom she shares with her husband Eric Johnson — credits workouts and a healthy diet for keeping her in shape.

She's also been sober since October 2017, but was recently forced to defend herself against claims she was drinking again.

© Rodin Eckenroth Jessica has been sober for seven years

After sharing a snapshot of her son on Instagram to celebrate his birthday, one fan commented: "STOP DRINKING!" to which she replied: "I haven't wanted or touched alcohol since October 2017 and it has been the best decision I've made for myself and for my family. Thank you for your concern, but you have me very misunderstood. Sending love your way."

© Instagram Jessica's three children - Maxwell, Ace and Birdie

In 2021, Jessica shared a candid photo of herself on the day she gave up alcohol and wrote: "This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self-discovery to unlock and explore.I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self-respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity."

© Instagram Jessica shared a photo of herself the day she quit drinking

She continued: "Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted. I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor.

"I wanted to live as a leader does and break cycles to advance forward- never looking back with regret and remorse over any choice I have made and would make for the rest of my time here within this beautiful world."

© Photo: Getty Images She shares her kids with her husband Eric

Her husband joined her on her sober journey as she documented in her memoir, Open Book. Jessica wrote: "Eric gave up drinking the second I did. He said, 'I'll do it with you, babe.' It was like no biggie and he hasn't gone back or looked back.”

"It's just the way he is. He's a very selfless and loving person who is the most incredible father on the planet."