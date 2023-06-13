Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly seemingly confirms relationship with Strictly star

Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly has inadvertently confirmed her relationship with former Strictly Come Dancing star Adam Peaty.

The pair will have no doubt met when Holly's younger sister, Tilly Ramsay, who competed alongside the Olympic swimmer on the BBC show back in 2021.

Taking to her Instagram page over the weekend, 23-year-old Holly uploaded a series of sun-soaked images – including a beautiful bikini snapshot of herself, which she captioned: "This weeks camera roll."

Adam, 28, was quick to react with a white heart emoji, to which, the blonde stunner replied with the same emoji. One eagled-eye fan even noticed how the sportsman's dog featured in the third picture of the photo roll.

The new lovebirds have sparked romance rumours over the past few months, and have only appeared to have finally appeared to make their relationship official. Adam has been liking several of Holly's images, and commenting underneath by writing "flawless" and adding flame emojis.

© Getty Adam Peaty split from ex-girlfriend Eiri Munro last year

Last year, the dad-of-one shocked fans when he split from his ex-girlfriend Eiri Munro. They confirmed the end of their three-year relationship in individual statements shared on Instagram last August. In his heartfelt message, Olympian Adam apologised to both Eiri and their three-year-old son George, writing, "I'm sorry for letting you down."

Shortly after the announcement, speculation began as to why the couple had ended their romance. A number of fans wondered whether it was linked to Adam's time on Strictly Come Dancing, during which time he was partnered with Katya Jones.

However, Adam's brother James spoke out about the couple's split – and absolutely denied a link to the show. "He was in it over a year ago. It has nothing to do with Strictly," James told MailOnline. "I was surprised that it happened but sensed it was coming, but Adam's doing OK. It's his Gladiator mindset.

© Getty Holly with her sister Tilly Ramsay and their parents at the GQ Food & Drink Awards

"A lot of people will wonder why it's happened, he has a lot of followers. I'm close to my brother, I'm with him every day, and he confides in me. I'm his support network."

Eiri, meanwhile, has issued a statement of her own regarding her split from Adam. She wrote: "The last three years have been so, so, amazing. Our little family have experienced so much laughter, love, and joy. You guys have been such a significant part of that.

"This next chapter of my life is surely going to be a difficult one. I would appreciate that people would refrain from commenting, speculating, or messaging. I have shared so much of my life, but for now, I am choosing privacy and I hope that you will all respect that."

She added: "I appreciate you all so much and I'm so thankful for all the fun and opportunities you have given me. I am going to be taking a break from social media, so goodbye for now. Thank you so much for everything."