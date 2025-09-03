Holly Ramsay just wore mother Tana's sheer leg-split dress - from 20 years ago

Holly Ramsay took to Instagram this week to share a number of photographs from a friend's wedding, looking stunning in a black dress with beautiful flowers. Gordon Ramsay's daughter was pictured at the wedding of James Guy and Courtney Antrobus, where Adam Peaty, her fiancé, was best man. The carousel of gorgeous images showed the 25-year-old brunette modelling the flattering piece, which had lacy details covering the straps and around the chest, as well as sheer panels and in the front to accentuate her waist. If the dress looks a little familiar, that's because Holly's mum Tana Ramsay actually wore the very same design 20 years earlier.

She was seen cosying up to her famous fiancé, Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty during their friends' wedding reception, as well as posing under a parasol, as well as partying the night away with their friends. Holly wrote: "A beautiful weekend celebrating @james.g.guy & @courtneyantrobus. my man was the best man, @adam_peaty you nailed it. surrounded by love & sunshine," adding a string of wedding-themed emojis.

Incredible throwback

Holly’s outfit showed its longevity and the circular nature of fashion - we can imagine the look being on the high street today. The star shared a throwback photograph of Tana wearing it on a date night with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay at the time, and her famous parents have barely aged a day.

© Instagram Holly Ramsay looked amazing in a dress borrowed from mum Tana when she attended a wedding

© Instagram Holly cosied up to partner Adam Peaty in the photos shared on Instagram

Model Holly and her mum share an incredibly close bond, so it's unsurprising the star might choose to raid her mother's wardrobe. Back in August, Holly shared a collection of photos and videos wishing her mum a happy birthday. “Happy happy birthday mama, my forever inspiration, I love you," Holly wrote in an Instagram post

Another upcoming wedding

Holly, a model, influencer and podcaster, is engaged to Olympian Adam Peaty. The engagement was announced last September after three-time Olympic gold medallist swimmer Adam proposed to Holly while the couple were on holiday in Greece. They began planning the wedding from the beginning of the year, in February. The pair met in 2021 through Holly’s younger sister, Tilly, when she and Adam appeared on the same series of Strictly Come Dancing.

© Instagram Holly's famous mum Tana Ramsay wore the exact same dress 20 years earlier

A pinned photo on Holly’s Instagram shows off her bright gold engagement ring, with the caption: “I am marrying my best friend. I truly cannot put into words how I am feeling right now. I still remember how big my smile was the morning I got home from my first date with you. Thank you for letting the little girl inside of me feel loved, seen and happier than ever. I love you & I cannot wait to be your wife”.

Holly’s pre-wedding fitness regime

© Instagram Gordon Ramsay's daughter got engaged in September last year

Holly has been working hard to get into her best shape ever ahead of her nuptials, sharing photos of her physique. She showed off her incredibly toned muscles and amazing abs in a bright red bikini when she visited the Grove Hotel and Golf Club. She captioned the photos, “staycationing”. Fans praising the influencer's looks - one fan even responded in the comments by joking “stayslaying”.

Fitness expert Monty Simmons says that Holly’s kind of physique is the result of dedication. "This is a result of consistency, dedication, and hard work," he told HELLO!. This is not something that you can achieve in a matter of weeks. This is clearly months and months and months of hard work and very dedicated nutrition and diet adherence."

The fitness pro added that Holly's transformation isn't a quick fix and is likely a long-term lifestyle change as part of her commitment to a healthy lifestyle. When your parter is a world famous Olympian, who can blame her?