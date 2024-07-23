Gaby Logan confuses fans with Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty engagement 'news'

Gaby Logan caused confusion among fans after she said live on air that Adam Peaty was soon to be Gordon Ramsay's son-in-law.

During BBC One's Olympics Preview Show, the television presenter, 51, remarked that the gold medallist and Holly, Gordon's eldest daughter, are betrothed while showing a clip of Adam with the Hell's Kitchen star.

Holly and Adam were first linked after Tilly Ramsay was on Strictly with Adam

"His [Adam's] soon-to-be father-in-law, of course, is Gordon Ramsay." However, a representative for the Olympic swimmer has confirmed that the couple are not engaged.

Even though Adam has not popped the question yet, the couple couldn't appear more in love.

Earlier this month, the lovebirds led celebrity arrivals on day six of Wimbledon.

© Karwai Tang Holly and Adam looked picture-perfect at day six of Wimbledon

Adam couldn't help but hold his beloved by the waist as they posed for photos. Ever the gentleman, the swimmer held an official Wimbledon umbrella over Holly's head to shield her from the downpour.

The 24-year-old was a vision in her Wimbledon whites, opting for a tweed midi dress with capped sleeves and chic gold buttons on the torso.

Amplifying her look, Holly slipped on a pair of leopard print Louboutin heels and carried a tan handbag wrapped with a beautiful pink and yellow paisley scarf around the handle.

© Instagram Holly and Adam were seated in the royal box on centre court

Holly proudly shared a slew of snaps alongside her adoring boyfriend from their impressive seats in the royal box.

One of the photos showed a close-up of the brunette beauty's immaculate Wimbledon-themed nails, painted in a glossy nude color and finished with a little green tennis racket on her fourth finger.

Other beautiful details of Holly's look included a stylish gold watch and bangle. She and Adam also donned matching hats and sunglasses to battle the sunshine, which eventually came out just in time following the showers.

© Instagram Holly had the perfect nails for the occasion!

Meanwhile, Adam looked smart in a navy blue ensemble with a light blue striped shirt and brown tie. Captioning the post, Holly penned: "Tennis and strawberries and sweets and my love," using corresponding emojis for each word.

Holly and Adam first met in 2021 when the athlete was on Strictly Come Dancing alongside Holly's sister Tilly.