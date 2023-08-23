Holly Ramsay shares heartfelt photo with new beau Adam Peaty and little brother Oscar

Holly Ramsay couldn't be more loved up with her sports star beau, Adam Peaty, and on Tuesday, the daughter of Gordon Ramsay shared the sweetest photo alongside the swimmer and her little brother, Oscar, four.

The blonde beauty took to her Instagram account showing the trio posing in the car. Oscar was adorably copying Adam in the candid shot making the same hand gesture. Meanwhile, Holly was beaming from the driver's seat and looked so gorgeous wearing a black vest.

Adam and Oscar have the sweetest bond

Captioning the post, she penned: "A weekend to remember [cherry, white love heart, star and flower emoji]."

Other snaps among the slew of photos saw Holly posing on a speedboat, showing off her ultra-toned stomach in a pair of skimpy pyjamas as well as another adorable photo of Oscar who appeared to be enjoying some lunch.

Holly and Adam enjoyed a wholesome trip

Friends and fans went wild in the comments, with Adam being one of the first to weigh in commenting with a white love heart emoji. One fan replied: "Girly you’re literally glowing!" A second added: "You are my favorite Ramsay [heart eyes emoji] love u Holls!! Sending u lots of love from Panam". Meanwhile, a third added: "Perfect [flame emoji]."

Since going public with their relationship earlier this year, Holly and Adam have enjoyed a number of romantic getaways together including a sun-soaked trip to Rome back in June where Adam made a surprise appearance at the 2023 Settecolli Trophy to honour fellow swimmer Fabio Scozzoli ahead of his retirement.

Oscar certainly enjoyed himself!

The loved-up couple have also visited Gordon and Tana Rasamy's lavish Cornwall home where they no doubt spent time with Holly's sister Tilly who competed against Adam in the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Adam is a doting dad-of-one to his son George whom he welcomed with his ex-girlfriend, Eiri Munro. The former couple shocked fans last August when they announced they were splitting after three years together.

Holly and Oscar are so close

Taking to Instagram the Olympic champion wrote: "Eiri and I have decided to go our separate ways. We have enjoyed a wonderful three years together, two of those with our gorgeous son George. Our priority has always been to provide the happiest and healthiest home environment for him, and right now that means ending our romantic relationship.

"I could not ask for a greater mother for George and I am so grateful to Eiri for her amazing support over the last three years. Eiri and George, I’m sorry for letting you down. My only interest is for the well-being of our family at this difficult time so I ask that our privacy is respected and I won’t be saying anything further."