Jools Oliver shows off toned abs in daring photo – and husband Jamie is besotted

Jamie and Jools Oliver have the sweetest relationship, with the pair regularly sharing heart-melting insights into their romance.

Over the weekend, Jamie stumbled across an old interview that his model wife had done, in which the brunette beauty posed in a sports bra for a boxing-themed snap. The mum-of-five had her toned abs on full display as she adopted a fighting pose, complete with a pair of red gloves.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jamie and Jools Oliver make surprise announcement

Jamie was clearly besotted with his wife's old picture, as he enthused: "10 years ago my [heart emoji] @joolsoliver."

Jools was also happy to react to the unearthed photo, sharing it to her Instagram Stories and commenting: "Hell may as well share…the good old days," alongside a winking emoji.

© Instagram Jools looked super sporty in the throwback picture

Jools is a model turned fashion designer, and in 2013, she sat down with Chic Little Baby to talk about her fitness routines as a mum. "I exercise four times a week, eat healthily and drink lots of fresh juices," she explained. "I save the treats for the weekend."

The mum-of-five also revealed that she "juiced" once a month and added that she sometimes took a Barry's Boot Camp class, admitting that the gruelling workout was for "pain and hell".

© Instagram Jools shared her tips for staying fit

Jools and Jamie share five children together: Poppy Honey, Daisy Boo, Petal Blossom, Buddy Bear and River Rocket. In an interview with Gurgle, Jools revealed why she and her husband settled on the unique monikers for their brood.

"They all have more than one name because I couldn't decide," the star said. "I'm not sure where Petal Blossom Rainbow came from—apparently, it's a My Little Pony! I wanted to call her Rainbow, but Jamie told me to calm down."

© Ian Lawrence The proud parents share five children

She continued: "With Buddy, it was quite fun choosing a boy's name as I hadn't done it before. And I hate people's opinions on names. Whatever you call your baby is your decision."

The couple still live with daughter Petal and their sons Buddy and River, however, their two eldest daughters have flown the nest. Poppy has been travelling the world with her boyfriend, Ben, while Daisy is currently studying medicine at the University of Leeds.