Jamie Oliver's wife Jools reveals 'inspiration' behind kids' incredibly unique names

Talking about the emotional return, Jamie told Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo on their NewlyWeds podcast: "[It was] very emotional. I kept it quiet for two days because I was working super long days, and I knew that I couldn’t take her home at a normal time and appreciate the excitement of having her back.
"So, she stayed in London, got over jet lag, freshened up, and then we took her home last night," he added. "Very emotional. Mum had no idea."
Before Poppy headed off on her travels, she graduated from Leeds University in July with a degree in English and Creative Writing.
Daisy Boo, 21
Meanwhile, middle daughter Daisy is a student nurse at the University of Leeds and recently completed a three-month placement at a Leeds hospital.
On her 20th birthday, Jamie gushed that he "couldn’t be more proud" of her career choice, writing: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY DAISY OLIVER! 20 years old today! WOOP WOOP!
"My wildest, most surprising & most bonkers child who has kept me on my toes since the day she was born, but what a great young lady she is becoming. She’s hilarious, funny, often inappropriate (not sure who she gets that from), but super kind & empathetic—a girl who is loving being trained to be a nurse, and I couldn’t be more proud. I love you so much; have a wonderful day, little one."
Petal Blossom, 15
Youngest daughter Petal is the only daughter yet to fly the nest. She shares an incredibly close bond with her parents and younger brothers, with the sibling trio often captured enjoying fun days out together.
According to doting mum Jools, Petal has an incredible sense of humour and often "makes her laugh until I cry." The mum-of-five also revealed that, like her elder sister Daisy, Petal has a penchant for writing.
Buddy Bear, 13
Jamie and Jools' eldest son Buddy is 13 going on 30 when it comes to his height. Of late, the teen has been spotted towering over his younger brother Rocket, most recently in a photo with nutrition influencer Tyler Butt.
The snaps captured Buddy's incredible height as he was almost the same height as the food expert whilst he rested his hands on his younger brother's shoulders—so sweet!
River Rocket, 8
When he's not posing up a storm for his mum Jools' clothing brand Little Bird, River is the centre of attention in his family.
During the stunning photos of his mum and dad's vow renewal in the Maldives, River took centre stage in the incredible photos, being lifted by his adoring family members.