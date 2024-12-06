Jamie Oliver's wife Jools reveals 'inspiration' behind kids' incredibly unique names

If there is one thing about Jamie and Jools Oliver's brood of five, it’s that their names are incredibly unique.

The Oliver quintet have two first names, with the girls all having floral first names—Poppy, Daisy, and Petal—paired with sweet-sounding second names: Honey, Boo, and Blossom.

© Instagram Jamie and Jools are the doting parents to five children

Meanwhile, the boys, Buddy and River, have second names that are nouns: Bear and Rocket.

Jools has been incredibly open about how she came up with her brood's unique names, telling Gurgle magazine: "They all have more than one name because I couldn’t decide.

"I’m not sure where Petal Blossom Rainbow came from—apparently, it’s a My Little Pony! I wanted to call her Rainbow, but Jamie told me to calm down.

"With Buddy, it was quite fun choosing a boy’s name as I hadn’t done it before. And I hate people’s opinions on names. Whatever you call your baby is your decision."

According to the publication, River Rocket Blue's name allegedly takes inspiration from Jamie's early career.

He was first discovered by the BBC while working as a sous chef at the acclaimed River Café in Fulham back in 1997, and so marked that honour by naming his son River.

1/ 5 © Instagram Poppy Honey, 22 Eldest daughter Poppy recently returned from travelling Australia with her boyfriend, Ben. The pair set off last October, and upon her return home, Poppy surprised Jools at their family home in Essex. Talking about the emotional return, Jamie told Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo on their NewlyWeds podcast: "[It was] very emotional. I kept it quiet for two days because I was working super long days, and I knew that I couldn’t take her home at a normal time and appreciate the excitement of having her back. "So, she stayed in London, got over jet lag, freshened up, and then we took her home last night," he added. "Very emotional. Mum had no idea." Before Poppy headed off on her travels, she graduated from Leeds University in July with a degree in English and Creative Writing.

2/ 5 © Instagram Daisy Boo, 21 Meanwhile, middle daughter Daisy is a student nurse at the University of Leeds and recently completed a three-month placement at a Leeds hospital. On her 20th birthday, Jamie gushed that he "couldn’t be more proud" of her career choice, writing: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY DAISY OLIVER! 20 years old today! WOOP WOOP! "My wildest, most surprising & most bonkers child who has kept me on my toes since the day she was born, but what a great young lady she is becoming. She’s hilarious, funny, often inappropriate (not sure who she gets that from), but super kind & empathetic—a girl who is loving being trained to be a nurse, and I couldn’t be more proud. I love you so much; have a wonderful day, little one."

3/ 5 © Instagram Petal Blossom, 15 Youngest daughter Petal is the only daughter yet to fly the nest. She shares an incredibly close bond with her parents and younger brothers, with the sibling trio often captured enjoying fun days out together. According to doting mum Jools, Petal has an incredible sense of humour and often "makes her laugh until I cry." The mum-of-five also revealed that, like her elder sister Daisy, Petal has a penchant for writing.

4/ 5 © Instagram Buddy Bear, 13 Jamie and Jools' eldest son Buddy is 13 going on 30 when it comes to his height. Of late, the teen has been spotted towering over his younger brother Rocket, most recently in a photo with nutrition influencer Tyler Butt. The snaps captured Buddy's incredible height as he was almost the same height as the food expert whilst he rested his hands on his younger brother's shoulders—so sweet!