Jamie Oliver's life update on son Buddy leaves fans floored: 'It's spooky'

Jamie Oliver's latest Instagram post has sent fans into a flurry with the 'spooky' resemblance between him and his son.

The chef, 50, shared two sweet snaps of his sons, Buddy Bear, 14, and River Rocket, eight, cuddling up with the family's adorable Border Collie, Conker.

"My boys xxx," Jamie gushed in the caption alongside the two black and white snaps of his sons. After the chef posted a picture of his son fans were floored by the uncanny resemblance between Jamie and his eldest son, Buddy Bear, and quickly began flooding the comment section.

© Instagram Fans were floored by the resemblance between Jamie and his eldest son

"It's spooky how much Buddy looks like you, Jamie!" one commenter wrote.

"He's your mini-me!" another agreed.

However, others noted that Buddy also closely resembles his mother, Jools Oliver.

© Toby Hancock/Shutterstock Others remarked that Buddy closely resembles his mother, Jools

"Jamie and Jools rolled into one," a commenter added.

Not only do the father-son duo share a resemblance, but Jamie has previously shared that the pair also share a love for cooking. Last year, Jamie posted a series of adorable snaps of him and Buddy cooking together over the years.

© Instagram Jamie has previously revealed that Buddy shares his love of cooking

"Buddy's been my shadow in the kitchen since he was tiny and he has always found cooking a real adventure," he penned in the caption.

"As a dad who cooks it’s been such a joy to watch and be a part of his journey learning new skills and cooking new dishes… And now he’s released his own cookbook showing you’re never too young to start making incredible things, getting stuck in and having a proper laugh along the way."

Jamie Oliver's children

Jamie and Jools, who were high school sweethearts, married in 2000 before welcoming children shortly after.

The couple now share five children together: Poppy, 23, Daisy, 22, Petal, 16, Buddy, 14, and eight-year-old River. Jamie has spoken at length about his fatherhood journey in the past and about passing on his love of cooking to his children.

© Ian Lawrence Jamie and Jools Oliver share five children

"I passionately believe that cooking is up there as one of the most valuable skills you can teach a child," Jamie told HELLO! in an exclusive interview. "The easiest way is to get them involved in cooking from an early age. When kids have ownership over their food, they’re far more likely to eat it.

"Even when they were tiny, my kids used to get involved with simple jobs, such as mixing, they absolutely love it. If possible, get kids growing food too — if they have ownership over what they’re eating, they’ll be happier to eat it."