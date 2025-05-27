Jools Oliver's touching tribute to Jamie Oliver on 50th birthday will melt your hearts

Jools Oliver has shared a touching tribute to her husband, Jamie Oliver, as the chef celebrates his milestone 50th birthday on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Jools posted a heartwarming montage of throwback photographs set to the gentle melody of Jack Johnson's I Got You.

"Happy birthday my absolute LEGEND," she gushed in the caption. "We love you SO much xxx and can not wait to celebrate you today 50 WOW we are so proud of everything you have achieved so far [heart emoji] you are wonderful xxxx love you xxx." In response, Jamie added a series of heart emojis.

The TV star's mother Sally, also uploaded a series of pictures from Jamie's childhood to adulthood, and wrote: "A very Happy 50th Birthday to our dear son, Jamie. We are truly blessed and grateful to have had this unfailingly kind soul in our lives for the last 50 years."

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "He is a truly exceptional person!" Another added: "What a beautiful tribute to your amazing husband and father to your beautiful children."

Jamie Oliver's career

Jamie rose to fame with his show The Naked Chef, captivating audiences with his accessible and enthusiastic approach to cooking. He has even appeared in much-loved series like Jamie at Home, 15 Minute Meals and Keep Cooking and Carry On.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The TV chef is loved by many

He's built a culinary empire encompassing over 20 bestselling cookbooks, a global restaurant portfolio, and has won an army of loyal fans.

Married life

Jamie and Jools tied the knot in July 2000 in Essex after eight years of dating. To mark 23 years of marriage, the duo later renewed their wedding vows in the Maldives with their five children in tow in 2023.

Last year, the lovebirds renewed their wedding vows again – but this time, by visiting a Las Vegas church. "Happy 24th wedding anniversary @joolsoliver 24 years !!! Love you – Las Vegas baby !! @gracelandweddingchapellv big love really good fun jamie xxx," remarked Jamie.

© WireImage The couple share five children

During their relationship, they have become doting parents to daughters Poppy, Daisy and Petal and sons Buddy and River. The family lives in a gorgeous Essex mansion which they purchased back in 2019.

In a previous interview for The Sunday Times, the famous chef gave a touching insight into the real reason he and his wife chose to renew their vows after 23 years together.

"We thought we would remind the kids that their mum and dad love each other," he revealed, adding: "We thought it would be a special moment to celebrate renewing our wedding vows before the kids all start leaving the nest."