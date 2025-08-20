Jamie Oliver's son Buddy, 14, towers over mum Jools for family outing

Jools Oliver treated children Poppy, 23, and Buddy, 14, to the premiere of Caught Stealing on Wednesday night, and Buddy has certainly hit a growth spurt!

Jools looked gorgeous in a flirty black mini-dress which showcased her toned legs. She finished her look off with a pair of matching stilettos. Daughter Poppy opted for an all-red ensemble, with a gorgeous midi-dress. Buddy looked suave in a white shirt and black trousers, adding an acid-washed jacket to top off his look.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Buddy was seen towering over his mum Jools and sister Poppy

Although many eyes would have been on Jools' daring look, we couldn't help but notice how tall Buddy was now, easily towering over his older sister and mother, even with them both in their tall heels.

On her Instagram Stories, Jools shared an insight into her celebrations, revealing that she managed to catch a glimpse of leading man, Austin Butler, who stars in the crime thriller film.

Alongside a picture of the 34-year-old actor talking to media, Jools teased: "Excellent views," alongside a winking face emoji.

© Instagram Jools shared a cheeky photo of leading actor Austin Butler

Buddy's life

Buddy Bear Oliver has been following his famous dad's footsteps, with the teenager already releasing his first cookbook and hosting his own series on CBBC.

At the start of the year, Jamie teased that his son had grown "into a man" alongside a video of the youngster cooking a potato and pesto focaccia bread.

© BBC/Jamie Oliver Group Buddy is becoming quite the star

"When I told you lot that 2024 is the year Buddy changed from a boy into a man, I wasn't joking!!" James said in the caption. "Check him out cooking up the potato and pesto focaccia from his book Let's Cook. So proud of this kid, it's unreal. What've you guys cooked up from the book so far??"

© Instagram Buddy is growing up fast!

Speaking about his series with The Daily Telegraph, Buddy said: "Making the TV show was epic – it was really fun to learn some cool new skills from other kids, but also to teach them dishes that they can share with their friends."

His favourite recipes in the show include pasta and "a fully loaded fish finger sarnie". As for his dad's involvement, Buddy added that it was "a bit annoying when Dad came over" to join him on screen, "but overall it was nice and fun."

Family milestone

Earlier this month, the Oliver family marked a joyous occasion as youngest child River turned nine. Alongside a picture of the youngster beaming in a striped top, Jamie said: "Happy birthday dear boy."

Jamie and Jools share five children together: Poppy, 23, Daisy, 22, Petal, 16, Buddy, 14, and nine-year-old River. Jamie loves being a dad, and his clan reciprocated the love on Father's Day earlier this year.

© Instagram River marked his ninth birthday earlier this month

Taking to Instagram, they hijacked his account and wrote: "Hi Dad!! We've hacked your account to take over for Father’s Day. We just wanted to say how much we LOVE you - and also maybe embarrass you a little with some of these photos…

"Thank you for always being there for us and for cheering us on in everything we do, for your entertaining texts and the pics you send us every day, for happily letting all of us (including mum) take the mick out of you every dinner and for always just standing there so unbothered while we scream with laughter at you.

© Ian Lawrence Jamie is a doting father to his children

"We're so lucky to have you and are so proud of everything you do. Happy Father's Day!!"