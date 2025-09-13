Jennifer Aniston bursts into tears live on-air over emotional death of beloved dog

Jennifer Aniston became visibly emotional during her appearance on Friday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. The 55-year-old actress broke down in tears as she opened up about the heartbreaking loss of her beloved dog, Norman, while speaking with the talk show host. The Welsh corgi-terrier mix died back in May 2011 at the age of 15. The emotional moment came as Jennifer reflected on how special it was to spend time with her Rumor Has It co-star Shirley MacLaine – and she began to tear up mid-conversation. As Jennifer wiped away her tears, Drew gently asked what had brought on the wave of emotion.

"I was with her when my dog passed away," shared Jennifer. "Sorry, and I was at her ranch in New Mexico doing a past life regression retreat. Which sounds crazy when I say it like that, are you worried about me because I'm crying, and my dog, I'm talking about Norman. Oh my gosh."

It seems Jennifer and Shirly have developed a close bond, with the 91-year-old having told her co-star that in a past life she was her mother. "She believes that we were a mother and daughter in a previous lifetime, and I think it's why we have such an instant bond. She's just fantastic," Jennifer added. The star went on to explain that the pair did a "past life regression retreat" together in New Mexico.

© The Drew Barrymore Show Jennifer appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show

Jennifer and Drew's pending project

The duo also shared their excitement about potentially teaming up for a future film project, expressing their hopes of starring together on the big screen. "We're gonna do something," said Jennifer.

© The Drew Barrymore Show Jennifer became visibly emotional

"You know, you, me, and Adam [Sandler], I'm looking for it still," replied Drew. "Come on. Death Becomes Her," said Jennifer, to which the host replied: "Sure, I mean, I would literally change my life to go do a movie with you and Adam. That's how I feel because nothing would be a better time."

© Getty Images Jennifer hopes to star on Broadway

The Friends alum also opened up about wanting to make her mark on Broadway. "When I saw Annie for the first time, I thought 'Oh God, what to be to be able to be on Broadway,'" she shared. "Of course, I would love to listen, I know it's a very, you know, it's the theater community is sacred, so I would be honored if I would be invited into it."

"I think if you look up the definition of a hot ticket. It would be you on Broadway," added Drew, to which Jennifer said, "It would be really fun."