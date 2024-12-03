Mark Consuelos' TV role alongside Jennifer Aniston you may have forgotten about

Though he now may be best known as co-host of LIVE with Kelly and Mark, or as Hiram Lodge on Riverdale, and before that, as Mateo Santos on All My Children, Mark Consuelos does have another epic, albeit very brief, role to his name.

The morning show host kicked off his on screen career in 1995 when he joined All My Children, where he met his future wife Kelly Ripa, who he married in 1996, and with whom he shares three children, Michael, 27, Lola, 23, Joaquín, 21.

He remained on the show until 2002, and right before he left, when he filmed one of his other, earliest roles, he was already sharing a screen with the one and only Jennifer Aniston.

That's right, the actor's second or third ever TV role was on Friends, during its seventh season in 2001.

Mark, then 30 years old, had a role as a police officer, "Policeman #1," who stops Jennifer's character Rachel Greene, who is driving Monica Geller's (Courteney Cox) Porsche alongside Ross Geller (David Schwimmer).

In the episode, titled "The One with Chandler's Dad," when Rachel is stopped while driving, she realizes her driver's license is expired, and while Ross, who did not approve of her driving the car, was expecting a gotcha moment, she suggests she's going to flirt with the cop to get out of a ticket.

Once Mark comes in, Rachel gets to flirting, calling him "Mr. Handsome" instead of "Mr. Hanson."

The flirting works, and Mark, Mr. Hanson, doesn't end up giving Rachel a ticket, before his scene comes to an end.

After Friends, Mark continued a long line of single-episode or brief guest appearances on other shows such as Law & Order, Ugly Betty, I Hate My Teenage Daughter, Broad City, How I Met Your Father, and American Horror Story, before in 2017 he joined the cast of Riverdale, for its second season, before leaving in 2021 during the season five finale.

In 2023, when his wife Kelly's LIVE co-host Ryan Seacrest stepped down from the role, Mark officially joined her as her new co-host; the first episode of the new LIVE aired on April 17 of that year.

Kelly and Mark are based in the Upper East Side. Their eldest son, Michael, is also based in New York City, working as an actor and producer, Lola is a singer and lives in London, and Joaquín is a student at the University of Michigan.