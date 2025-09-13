Jennifer Aniston loves this $150 tote from a celeb-fave British brand

It's been a full-on week for Jennifer Aniston who is currently in the midst of promoting the fourth season of her hit TV show, The Morning Show - not to mention with an appearance or two from hernew boyfriend, Jim Curtis. And Jennifer's been doing what she does best - showing off her effortless, timeless style with a series of sartorially savvy outfits. Jen An and the black dress are firm friends, but it's her accessories that have piqued my interest, including a $150 bucket bag from a cult British brand.

Spotted leaving her Tribeca hotel in NYC, the 56-year-old Friends star toted a deep red leather purse that emitted nothing but chic, understated vibes. Rather than relying on a black bag, it's a deeply sumptuous wine shade that JenAn carried, and boy did it set her midnight navy silk dress and blazer outfit off to perfection.

The bag in question is from British brand Dune London, which is also a mainstay of the likes of Katie Holmes and Bella Hadid. Jen's bag, named the Dharla, slips seamlessly into her style DNA with its clean lines, smooth finish and an unexpectedly chic detail; the mini bag features a tortoiseshell patterned, moulded-resin top handle.

© Getty Jennifer Aniston carries her fall-ready, affordable accessory in NYC

It's the simplicity of the bag that sets it apart. While easily one of the more reasonably priced pieces in Jennifer's wardrobe, it shouldn't be overlooked. Mid-priced brands are creating some of the most in-demand styles for fall, proving that a high price tag isn't always necessary to carry the bag style of the season. Note its scooped silhouette, a new take on last year's crescent shaped bag moment.

While the LA native chose the Dharla in the burgundy, it's also been released in a khaki green with tortoiseshell handle, plus a mink-shaded suede version with a pearlescent pink resin handle.

Jennifer's in good company, with Katie Holmes, Olivia Wilde, Bella Hadid and Bridgerton star Simone Ashley favouring Dune London bags. Their bag du jour is the brand's bestselling Deliberate XL, $180, a deliciously slouchy oversized tote made from woven leather with a magnetic snap closure and available in seven shades, from black to brown to white.

© Getty Katie Holmes carries the Deliberate XL purse from Dune London in NYC

So popular is this style that it's apparently sold out eight times, so getting your hands on one isn't always easy.