7 irresistibly cosy films to snuggle up with this autumn

Chris Evans's jumper screams autumn

Ahead of the new instalment, now's the perfect time to revisit this murder mystery, led by Daniel Craig's drawling southern sleuth, Benoit Blanc.

After all, nothing says autumn like a crackling fire, a twisty whodunit and Chris Evans's now-iconic cream knit.

When crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) mysteriously dies, Benoit is tasked with unravelling a web of lies and red herrings spun by the dysfunctional Thrombey family.

With a 97% Rotten Tomatoes score and an all-star cast including Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette and Don Johnson, it's a must-watch for anyone who hasn't seen it yet.