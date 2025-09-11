7 irresistibly cosy films to snuggle up with this autumn

As the nights start to draw in, there's nothing I like better than to slither home from the HELLO! office, throw on my PJs and collapse onto the sofa, mug of tea in hand, for a cosy evening of telly. As a TV writer, I have a pretty hefty watch list of new shows I should be bingeing, but sometimes I crave a comfort movie – something Netflix's latest thriller just won't satisfy. In fact, research shows that watching films in particular can help relieve stress and anxiety – something that can easily creep up on you, especially as we head into the chilly winter months. So, in case you're looking for something to hunker down with, here are seven irresistibly cosy films to snuggle up with this autumn…
Chris Evans's jumper screams autumn
Knives Out
Ahead of the new instalment, now's the perfect time to revisit this murder mystery, led by Daniel Craig's drawling southern sleuth, Benoit Blanc.
After all, nothing says autumn like a crackling fire, a twisty whodunit and Chris Evans's now-iconic cream knit.
When crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) mysteriously dies, Benoit is tasked with unravelling a web of lies and red herrings spun by the dysfunctional Thrombey family.
With a 97% Rotten Tomatoes score and an all-star cast including Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette and Don Johnson, it's a must-watch for anyone who hasn't seen it yet.
Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen are the March sisters
Little Women (2019)
Few films capture the changing of the seasons as beautifully as Greta Gerwig's Little Women, and her take of the classic radiates warmth and nostalgia – from Jo and Laurie's golden autumn walk to the March family gatherings by the fire.
Adapted from Louisa May Alcott's novel, the story spans two timelines: the March sisters' idyllic childhood in Massachusetts and their more complicated adult lives seven years later.
With Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen bringing each sister's unique ambitions to life, the film overflows with heart and cosiness.
And Emma Watson's line, "Just because my dreams are different than yours, doesn't mean they're unimportant," always feels like a hug in cinematic form.
Meg Ryan and Tom Hank play enemies to lovers
You've Got Mail
If there's one film that embodies autumn in New York, it's this. Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks' email-era romance is as cosy as a warm blanket, with streets lined with falling leaves and bookshop charm.
Nora Ephron's 1998 rom-com is a modern retelling of The Shop Around the Corner (1940), with love letters reimagined as emails.
Kathleen Kelly (Meg Ryan), a small bookshop owner, despises Joe Fox (Tom Hanks), the corporate bookseller threatening to put her out of business.
But little does she know, her anonymous online pen pal, "NY152", is actually him.
Robin Williams and Matt Damon star in Good Will Hunting
Good Will Hunting
The golden-brown Boston backdrop of this heartfelt drama starring Robin Williams will always remind me of quiet afternoons spent watching this as a child.
And with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck reuniting for Netflix's upcoming thriller The Rip, now's the perfect time to revisit the film that first cemented their Hollywood partnership.
The official synopsis reads: "Will Hunting is a headstrong, working-class genius who is failing the lessons of life.
"After one too many run-ins with the law, Will's last chance is a psychology professor, who might be the only man who can reach him.
"Finally forced to deal with his past, Will discovers that the only one holding him back is himself."
When Harry Met Sally is the ultimate autumnal watch
When Harry Met Sally
Arguably the most autumnal rom-com of them all. From witty banter in cosy New York diners to crisp leaves in Central Park, When Harry Met Sally is the ultimate comfort watch – and one of the greatest love stories ever told (in my humble opinion).
In 1977, college graduates Harry Burns (Billy Crystal) and Sally Albright (Meg Ryan) share a tumultuous car ride from Chicago to New York, during which they argue about whether men and women can ever truly be platonic friends.
Their theory is put to the test years later, when they meet again and attempt not to let sex get in the way of their friendship.
Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "When Harry Met Sally is regarded as one of the best rom-coms ever made – and for good reason.
"Not only is the dialogue brilliantly witty, and the performances outstanding, but the story is simple, feel-good and presents universal truths about the dating landscape and love. It's my all-time favourite rom-com."
Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman bring back classic 90s nostalgia
Practical Magic
Witches, whimsy and Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock in their 90s prime – this spellbinding classic is an autumn must.
There's something about the theme tune (which is currently trending on TikTok) that makes me want to curl up with a mug of cocoa in front of the fire.
With a mix of sisterhood, romance and just the right touch of magic, this one's for you if you're after an enchanting watch.
Based on Alice Hoffman's novel, Practical Magic follows Sally and Gillian Owens (played by Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman), two sisters who come from a long line of witches.
But using their gifts isn't simple – especially as they struggle against a dreaded family curse that dooms any man who loves them to an untimely death.
Julia Roberts + a beret = ultimate cosiness
Notting Hill
A bumbling Hugh Grant, London's sleepy Notting Hill and another timeless romance – this romantic classic is made for a lazy Sunday under a duvet.
Quiet bookstore owner William Thacker's (Hugh Grant) life is turned upside down when world-famous American actress Anna Scott (Julia Roberts) appears in his shop.
When a chance spilled drink leads to a kiss, the pair can't seem to resist being drawn to each other – but can they withstand their completely different lives?
This film is worth watching for the Horse & Hound interview alone – if you know, you know…
