Exclusive: Gavin & Stacey stars reflect on 'emotional' farewell – and bittersweet NTAs win 17 years on

Gavin & Stacey stars Ruth Jones and Rob Brydon reflect on 'emotional' NTAs farewell – exclusive
Gavin & Stacey stars Ruth Jones, Rob Brydon, Melanie Walters and Larry Lamb reflect on their 17-year journey that led them to winning the best comedy award

Image© Getty Images for the NTA's
Abby Allen
Abby AllenTV writer
40 minutes ago
It was a night of nostalgia and celebration as Gavin & Stacey scooped up a National Television Award for best comedy on Tuesday night, with stars Ruth Jones, Rob Brydon, Melanie Walters and Larry Lamb reflecting on what the victory meant after nearly two decades of making the much-loved comedy. Gavin & Stacey was among the big winners at this year's National Television Awards, which saw Call the Midwife, Clarkson's Farm, This Morning, Strictly, Adolescence and EastEnders all take home a trophy.

Ruth and Melanie spoke exclusively to HELLO!

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! on the red carpet, Ruth revealed some of her current TV favourites: "I'll tell you what I love: Stacey Solomon's Sort Your Life Out – and I loved This City is Ours, that was brilliant. And I'm a bit of a latecomer to Succession."

When asked how it felt to be nominated for best Comedy, Melanie Walters, who plays Gwen, said: "It's great! It's the people's choice!" 

For Ruth, it marked a bittersweet farewell: "It's probably the last time we'll all be together so it's a nice way to bow out." 

WATCH: Ruth Jones and Melanie Walters speak to HELLO! at the NTAs
Media Image© Getty Images for the NTA's

Ruth's favourite TV binge is currently Sort Your Life Out

When asked which show she'd love to cameo in, Ruth joked: "Well, I tell you what, I'd like Stacey Solomon to come and sort my life out, that'd be great! That's what I'd like to appear in." And as for her dream co-star? "Julie Walters," she said.

Pressed for details on her next project, The Choir, in which Ruth has reportedly written with her Gavin & Stacey creator James Corden, she playfully brushed it off: "I can't hear you… sorry!"

The NTAs marked the last night the cast would all be together like this

Later, at the winners' press conference, Ruth reflected on what it meant to win the award for best comedy. "I think it's a really lovely way to wrap up an amazing 17-year journey. 

"We're having a little get-together. Melanie's staying at mine tonight, we're having a little sleepover! After clubbing," she joked.

"It's a shame that Matt [Horne] isn't here, and Jo [Page] and James [Corden] and Chris [Gernon], our director, so a lot of faces are missing."

The final episode of Gavin & Stacey aired on Christmas Day 2024© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson

Rob said the finale was emotional to film

Rob Brydon joked with a grin: "Some people just don't see eye to eye." 

Reflecting on how it was to film the season finale, the Uncle Bryn actor said: "We knew it was the last one, so that made it more emotional. Whereas previously, we thought maybe there could be more – but this time we knew."

James Corden and Ruth Jones© BBC

James and Ruth first announced the finale on Instagram

A heartfelt tribute

Ruth also made a heartfelt tribute to James Corden: "I do want to pay tribute to James tonight because he isn't here and I know he's really gutted. 

"I tried to phone him earlier but I couldn't get a signal. He'll be so chuffed about this and I'm so proud to have worked with James all these years. It's been a really gorgeous journey."

Larry Lamb also took a moment to thank the people behind the camera, saying: "We've been blessed."

Gavin and Stacey: The Finale: Smithy (JAMES CORDEN), Gavin (MATHEW HORNE), Stacey (JOANNA PAGE), Nessa (RUTH JONES)© Tom Jackson

Gavin & Stacey first aired back in 2007

Looking back on one of her fondest memories, Ruth recalled watching the Christmas special with James: "It was so special to sit there and just hold James's hand and watch it go out and know that it gave people a lot of joy. And to sit down together and watch something on Christmas Day was special, so I'm honoured."

When asked once more about The Choir, Ruth teased with a laugh: "Sorry, sorry, what's that? Nothing to announce, nothing's been signed, it was a leak, that's all I'm going to say!"

And finally, what would Nessa make of all the fuss at the NTAs? Ruth quipped: "Oh, mind your own business."

