Cutest couples at the Emmys: From Harrison Ford and Callista Flockhart to Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco

Hollywood stars descended onto the red carpet on September 14 for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Amongst the fashion-forward celebrities making a style statement were some A-list couples who had some seriously cute moments captured on camera. Here HELLO! takes a look at some of the most stylish - and loved-up - couples on the night.

© Getty Images Harrison Ford & Calista Flockhart Screen icon Harrison Ford looked sharp in a classic black tuxedo and bow tie, while Calista Flockhart brought elegant sophistication in a chic black-and-silver striped ball skirt paired with a fitted black top and floral statement necklace.



© WireImage Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco https://www.hellomagazine.com/tags/selena-gomez/ turned heads in a striking scarlet gown with a dramatic halter neckline, thigh-high split, and flowing train, finishing the look with crystal heels and sparkling diamonds. Beside her, music producer Benny Blanco kept it sleek in a black embroidered shirt under a satin-lapelled tuxedo, sharing a sweet kiss with his girlfriend on the red carpet.

© Getty Images Charlie Hunnam & Katharine Towne Charlie Hunnam exuded laid-back charm in a navy suit over an open-collared shirt, while wife Katharine Towne shimmered in a golden satin slip dress, accessorized with a textured clutch and delicate jewelry.



© Variety via Getty Images Michelle Williams & Thomas Kail Michelle Williams radiated ethereal beauty in a flowing off-white gown with soft ruffles and delicate draping, while her husband, director Thomas Kail, looked sharp in a white tuxedo jacket paired with black trousers and bow tie.



© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Jake Gyllenhall & Jeanne Cadieu Jake Gyllenhaal kept it suave in a sharp black tuxedo with satin lapels, standing alongside his girlfriend, model Jeanne Cadieu, who turned heads in a blush-pink gown with intricate ruching, a daring keyhole cutout, and a bold gold clutch.



© CBS via Getty Images Ben Stiller & Christine Taylor Comedy legend Ben Stiller cut a sharp figure in a sleek black tuxedo and skinny tie, joined by wife Christine Taylor, who stunned in a simple yet elegant off-the-shoulder black gown paired with a dazzling diamond necklace.

© CBS via Getty Images Gary Oldman & Gisele Schmidt Oscar winner Gary Oldman added a pop of color with a bold red bow tie to his black suit, while his wife Gisele Schmidt kept things chic and understated in a long-sleeved black gown with ruched detailing.

© WireImage Jason Segel & Kayla Radomski Jason Segel opted for a deep burgundy tuxedo over a black shirt for a modern twist on classic formalwear, standing proudly beside partner Kayla Radomski, who wowed in a sleek, plunging black gown.