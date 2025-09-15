Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Cutest couples at the Emmys: From Harrison Ford and Callista Flockhart to Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco
The red carpet at this year’s event was packed full of loved-up A-listers with their partners. Join HELLO! as we look at some of sweetest moments

Nicola Conville
11 minutes ago
Hollywood stars descended onto the red carpet on September 14 for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Amongst the fashion-forward celebrities making a style statement were some A-list couples who had some seriously cute moments captured on camera. Here HELLO! takes a look at some of the most stylish - and loved-up - couples on the night.

Harrison Ford & Calista Flockhart

Screen icon Harrison Ford looked sharp in a classic black tuxedo and bow tie, while Calista Flockhart brought elegant sophistication in a chic black-and-silver striped ball skirt paired with a fitted black top and floral statement necklace.

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco

https://www.hellomagazine.com/tags/selena-gomez/ turned heads in a striking scarlet gown with a dramatic halter neckline, thigh-high split, and flowing train, finishing the look with crystal heels and sparkling diamonds. Beside her, music producer Benny Blanco kept it sleek in a black embroidered shirt under a satin-lapelled tuxedo, sharing a sweet kiss with his girlfriend on the red carpet.

Charlie Hunnam & Katharine Towne

Charlie Hunnam exuded laid-back charm in a navy suit over an open-collared shirt, while wife Katharine Towne shimmered in a golden satin slip dress, accessorized with a textured clutch and delicate jewelry.

Michelle Williams & Thomas Kail

Michelle Williams radiated ethereal beauty in a flowing off-white gown with soft ruffles and delicate draping, while her husband, director Thomas Kail, looked sharp in a white tuxedo jacket paired with black trousers and bow tie.

Jake Gyllenhall & Jeanne Cadieu

Jake Gyllenhaal kept it suave in a sharp black tuxedo with satin lapels, standing alongside his girlfriend, model Jeanne Cadieu, who turned heads in a blush-pink gown with intricate ruching, a daring keyhole cutout, and a bold gold clutch.

Ben Stiller & Christine Taylor

Comedy legend Ben Stiller cut a sharp figure in a sleek black tuxedo and skinny tie, joined by wife Christine Taylor, who stunned in a simple yet elegant off-the-shoulder black gown paired with a dazzling diamond necklace.

Gary Oldman & Gisele Schmidt

Oscar winner Gary Oldman added a pop of color with a bold red bow tie to his black suit, while his wife Gisele Schmidt kept things chic and understated in a long-sleeved black gown with ruched detailing.

Jason Segel & Kayla Radomski

Jason Segel opted for a deep burgundy tuxedo over a black shirt for a modern twist on classic formalwear, standing proudly beside partner Kayla Radomski, who wowed in a sleek, plunging black gown.

Noah Wyle & Sara Wells

Noah Wyle kept it timeless in a classic navy tuxedo with a black bow tie, holding hands with wife Sara Wells, who radiated Old Hollywood glamour in a strapless, pearl-embroidered white gown with a matching clutch.

