Harrison Ford opens up about uncertain future in Hollywood following career milestone

Harrison Ford is a legend of the screen, thanks to his iconic roles in films like Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Blade Runner and Apocalypse Now.

Despite being in the acting business for almost 66 years and appearing in more than 80 projects throughout his prolific career, the star revealed that he has no plans to slow down.

Full speed ahead

© Getty Images The actor shares that he was not ready to retire yet

Harrison shared in an interview with Variety that he will not be retiring anytime soon, particularly after he recently nabbed his first-ever Emmy nomination for his role in Shrinking.

When asked if he was ready to hang up his boots and leave Hollywood for good, the 83-year-old responded in his typical straightforward fashion.

"No. That's one of the things I thought was attractive about the job of an actor, was that they need old people, too, to play old people's parts," he quipped.

Harrison's renaissance

© Getty Images He stars alongside Jason Segel in the critically-acclaimed show

Harrison recently wrapped filming for the third season of Shrinking, which follows Jason Segel's character Jimmy Laird as he reckons with grief after his wife's death, and begins to tell his therapy patients the honest truth.

The legendary actor stars as Dr. Paul Rhoades, a therapist and colleague of Jimmy's who is battling Parkinson's disease.

Harrison made a heartfelt speech to the cast and crew of the hit show after wrapping the third season, telling the team that they were "the best".

© Alamy Stock Photo Harrison plays a therapist living with Parkinson's disease

"[You are] the very, very best at what you do and how you do it. And how you make people feel is just [expletive] amazing," he said with tears in his eyes.

"I love this place. I love working with you guys," he added. "I hope we can all get back here and do it again."

Creative process

The father of five received an Emmy nomination for his work in the series

Despite earning his first-ever Emmy nomination for Shrinking, the father of five shared with Variety that the recognition didn't change anything for him.

"I don't think there's anything competitive about creativity, and I don't understand the need to compare and contrast one person's work to another's," he told the publication. "If you like it, you like it; if you don't like it, look at something else."

"I'm grateful," he clarified, "but I would have done what I did — and I'll do what I'm doing — regardless of whether it's deemed worthy of mention or not. Because it's what I do. It's what I love doing. I love telling stories. I love pretending to be somebody else."

Couple's collaboration

© FilmMagic The couple have been married for 15 years

Harrison's biggest supporter is his adoring wife, Calista Flockhart, who is an Emmy nominee herself. The couple married in 2010, eight years after meeting at the Golden Globe Awards in 2002.

They share a son, Liam, whom the Ally McBeal actress adopted in 2001; Harrison then adopted the now 24-year-old after marrying Calista.

The pair have never worked together, particularly since Calista took time away from her career to focus on raising Liam.

© Getty Images Harrison revealed his wish to collaborate with Calista

Harrison shared in the interview that he would love to collaborate with the 60-year-old, on one condition.

"If we get to work together, we'd want it to be someone else's idea," he told the publication.

"That kind of casting might not be the best way to bring people into an imagined situation, because [audiences] may say, 'Oh, I know they're married; now I'm not even thinking about the movie anymore.'"

