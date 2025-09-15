Catherine Zeta Jones, 55, steals the show with sizzling see-through dress

Catherine Zeta-Jones made a jaw-dropping entrance on the red carpet at this year’s Emmy Awards, commanding attention in a breathtaking black gown that redefined elegance with a sultry edge.The 55-year-old actress proved age is nothing but a number as she shimmered in a strapless, semi-sheer creation that hugged her silhouette to perfection. The floor-length gown featured a dramatic corset bodice with intricate black lace and velvet piping, revealing a tasteful glimpse of skin beneath the sheer fabric.

With sparkling black embellishments artfully placed across the torso, the design exuded a gothic glamour that balanced sophistication with sensuality.

From the front, the dress sculpted her figure like a piece of art, with the sheer panels and structured boning creating an hourglass illusion.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Catherine Zeta-Jones wows in sheer black lace at the Emmys

From behind, the gown opened into a dramatic low-cut back, revealing Zeta-Jones’ toned shoulders and back.

Her beauty look was equally flawless. Catherine wore her brunette locks in soft, voluminous waves cascading over her back, adding to the romantic feel of the ensemble.

Smokey eyes and a muted nude lip enhanced her natural features, while a pair of cascading diamond drop earrings brought just the right amount of sparkle to complete the look.

© WireImage Catherine turns heads with a daring low back

Catherine is married to Michael Douglas and they share two children.

Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers recently, the Wednesday actress revealed that since she and Michael have been living alone after Carys moved out in 2021 to attend Brown University, she and her husband are "thriving" and "having a great time."

Confessing that she was initially concerned when their children moved out, Catherine said: "It's like, 'What's gonna happen?' Oh, it's like, you're gonna look at your husband and go, 'Remember me?' No!" Her concerns were short-lived as she confirmed there are some benefits to their kids getting older and flying the nest.

© Getty Images Catherine Zeta-Jones smoulders in gothic lace

"We're good," she said of her and Michael. "And the coolest thing is our kids, who are now 25 and [22], like to hang with us. And that's the best," she continued.

"But if I was a kid, I'd want to hang out with Michael Douglas, too." It's not just Catherine who was initially concerned about her and her husband's new living situation; Michael was too.

In 2021, he explained during an appearance on the TODAY show: "It's scary. It really is. You forget how many conversations you sort of hide behind in terms of talking about your kids and what's going on next and this and that, then one day you just look at each other ... we're 20 years now, so all those good years of paying attention to each other are paying off now."