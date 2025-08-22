Carys Douglas looks just like famous mother Catherine Zeta-Jones in lakeside bikini photo

Carys Douglas, 22, was the spitting image of her famous mother, Catherine Zeta-Jones, 55, as she posed in a bikini during her recent getaway. The daughter of the Hollywood actress and Michael Douglas, 80, soaked up the sun in a simple black two-piece as she lounged on the banks of a stunning lake.

Shielding her eyes from the sunshine, she sat on the grass in front of looming mountains and smiled for the camera. In her caption, she told her 240 thousand Instagram followers she was wearing a bikini from the Brazilian brand, ORIXA, and gave the designer a shoutout.

© Instagram Carys Douglas took to Instagram to share bikini photos from her vacation

She typed: "@orixabyvthibes mountainside Special swimsuits made by such a special person @vivianethibes."

While she didn’t disclose the exact location of her impromptu photoshoot, a follower in the comments was quick to guess where the recent Brown University graduate was enjoying the great outdoors.

"This in Wyoming?" a user asked underneath her post, to which she replied, "hell yeah Gabe".

More of her social media followers rushed to the comment section to wish her well on her travels and comment on her uncanny likeness to her famous parents.

One penned: "There u can see the Douglas and Z genes", while another said: "Have a Great Time!"

© Instagram 'This in Wyoming?' a user asked underneath her post

The graduate

Carys is currently enjoying her first summer as a university graduate after she completed her degree in Film and International Relations from the Rhode Island Ivy League college.

In June, she shared her good news on social media, posting a gallery of snaps from her graduation ceremony with her proud parents by her side.

© Instagram Carys (pictured with her father Michael Douglas) is currently enjoying her first summer as a university

Wearing a black silk cap and gown over the top of a white lace midi-dress, Carys beamed as she showed off her university colours and took pictures with Brown’s tie that bore the school’s crest.

Amongst the carousel of photos, she shared an emotional moment with her Wednesday actress mother as she gripped her in a tight hug and shed some tears.

Carys also posed with her famous father, Michael, who stood next to her in her cap and gown as she held a huge bouquet of white flowers and a black book with the words ‘Brown University’ scrawled across the front.

© Getty The student shares a close bond with Catherine and father Michael Douglas

Publicly sharing her praise for her only daughter, underneath the post on Instagram, Catherine gushed: "So proud of you. What a milestone. Congratulations sweetheart," and signed off her message with a red love heart emoji.

The Mask of Zorro actress posted a tribute of her own to her daughter on her graduation, sharing a snap of herself and her husband kissing Carys’ cheek with a caption that read: "The night before graduation!!!! We are both such proud parents right now!! It’s only just begun!! @carys.douglas."