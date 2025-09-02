Catherine Zeta-Jones' reacts to grown-up daughter Carys emotional video from inside family home

Catherine Zeta-Jones always made sure her children enjoyed a private life away from the spotlight growing up despite having two famous parents, something she achieved successfully. And now that they are older and have fled the nest, both Dylan, 24, and Carys, 22, have shown interest in making names for themselves in the entertainment industry - just like their famous relatives. Most recently, Catherine's daughter took to Instagram to share footage of herself singing an emotional song she had written herself, while sat at the piano in her family's home. In the caption, she wrote: "From a song I started writing a bit ago."

It's safe to say Carys' mom was proud, with the Wednesday star being one of the first to comment on her daughter's post, simply responding with a love heart emoji. Other comments included: "So lovely. Old school song writing," while another wrote: "A beautiful song Cary’s so so talented." A third added: "What a good song. And singer. And pianist. Very talented." Carys' older brother Cameron Douglas also commented, writing: "Okay girl, I see you."

© Getty Catherine Zeta-Jones with her talented daughter Carys

© Instagram Carys graduated from college earlier in 2025 - pictured with her dad Michael Douglas and mom Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine shares her two children with husband Michael Douglas. The couple raised their kids in Bermuda during their early childhood, allowing for them to live in total privacy away from the media glare in Hollywood. Bermuda holds a very special place in the family's hearts, as Michael's mom, Diana, is from the Caribbean island. Catherine and Michael did such a good job at giving their children normalcy, that Carys previously admitted to Town & Country that she thought her dad was a "pancake maker" when she was younger. She also opened up about the difficulties she experienced as a young child during trips outside of Bermuda.

© Larry Busacca Catherine is incredibly close to her only daughter

She recalled: "I used to get really upset. They would jump on the subway and sit right in front of me. I was, like, six. I was confused. That's when I knew, 'If this is going to be what it's like, I need to focus on who I really am, and this is going to be something that's just going to happen, and I can't do anything about it.'" Catherine recently opened up to The Times about the benefits of living with her family in Bermuda during her children's early years too, having relocated there from New York - where they later moved back to. "It's an hour and a half in a plane [from New York]. It's a British colony, there were pictures of the Queen when I went to the bank. So we bought a house there and stayed for ten years," she said.

© Getty Images Catherine and Michael's son Dylan is also working in the entertainment industry

The Chicago actress also previously opened up about her children's personalities growing up, and it sounds like they were always destined for stardom! During a past interview on Today, Catherine said of her children: "Michael and I would be the first parents to say, 'You know, maybe you should think of another career,' but we've seen how passionate they are about the craft. They know what celebritydom is. They know the good, the bad, warts and all that."

She continued: "But their passion is about acting as a craft and they've done every theatre camp – my kids went off to summer camp every year, to theatre camp with the Broadway kids, and held their own very, very well, I have to say." The proud mum added that her children are also extremely intelligent, and that they studied academic subjects as well. "They're both extremely bright and they're both studying history and politics. And they get all their brains from me!"