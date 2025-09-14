Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The 77th Primetime Emmys LIVE: first stars arrive on the carpet, more best moments
The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will see the likes of The Pitt, Severance and The White Lotus face off beside The Studio, Abbott Elementary, Hacks and more

A view of the 77th Primetime Emmys Press Preview is seen at Peacock Theater on September 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariSenior Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
It's the Emmys! The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are finally underway, with Hollywood and the TV world's glitterati descending upon the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. Honoring the best in television over the past year, some of the industry's biggest heavyweights will battle for titles like "Outstanding Comedy Series" and "Outstanding Drama Series" and "Will the Jean Smart supremacy continue?" A thrilling year of TV has resulted in a show that feels even more stacked than usual, whether it's in the dramas, comedies, limited series or reality competitions.

Leading the pack this year is Severance, the hit Apple TV+ series that landed 10 major nominations for its second season, and 27 across all categories. Joining it at the upper echelon is the third season of Mike White's The White Lotus with another 10, including nods for its stars Parker Posey, Walton Goggins, Aimee Lou Wood, Natasha Rothwell, and many more.

The night follows the 77th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards the Sunday prior, which saw Seth Rogen's The Studio take home a leading nine trophies from a whopping 16 nominations. Also at the top are The Penguin (eight wins from 17 nods) and the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special (seven wins from 11 nominations).

Follow along with HELLO! as we capture the best moments from the night live, from the red carpet to the main show and behind-the-scenes…

Walton Goggins on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025© Getty Images

Walton Goggins at the 77th Primetime Emmys

The Red Carpet

The very first stars have descended upon the Primetime Emmys red carpet, from White Lotus nominee Walton Goggins to the stars of RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 in of course the most head-turning ensembles.

Catch the best of the carpet here!

Meet Emmys host Nate Bargatze
The 77th Annual Emmy Awards air tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT. with first time host, Nate Bargatze, who is best known for his clean comedy.
