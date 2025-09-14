The 77th Primetime Emmys LIVE: first stars arrive on the carpet, more best moments

It's the Emmys! The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are finally underway, with Hollywood and the TV world's glitterati descending upon the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. Honoring the best in television over the past year, some of the industry's biggest heavyweights will battle for titles like "Outstanding Comedy Series" and "Outstanding Drama Series" and "Will the Jean Smart supremacy continue?" A thrilling year of TV has resulted in a show that feels even more stacked than usual, whether it's in the dramas, comedies, limited series or reality competitions.

Leading the pack this year is Severance, the hit Apple TV+ series that landed 10 major nominations for its second season, and 27 across all categories. Joining it at the upper echelon is the third season of Mike White's The White Lotus with another 10, including nods for its stars Parker Posey, Walton Goggins, Aimee Lou Wood, Natasha Rothwell, and many more.

The night follows the 77th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards the Sunday prior, which saw Seth Rogen's The Studio take home a leading nine trophies from a whopping 16 nominations. Also at the top are The Penguin (eight wins from 17 nods) and the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special (seven wins from 11 nominations).

Follow along with HELLO! as we capture the best moments from the night live, from the red carpet to the main show and behind-the-scenes…