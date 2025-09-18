Ego Nwodim reveals next moves following Saturday Night Live exit

Ego Nwodim has become a regular favorite on Saturday Night Live for the past seven seasons, however after the recent shakeup at NBC, she's decided to fully embrace a new creative era in her life. Shortly after Saturday Night Live confirmed its cast for its 51st season, Ego made the bold decision to leave the show. It is assumed that once Ego learned that her castmates such as Heidi Gardner, Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow and Emil Wakim were departing the show, she may have felt inspired to choose a new path, therefore she willingly left.

Although she became popular thanks to the hit nighttime show, Ego was ready for new challenges. While attending the 2025 Fast Company Innovation Festival panel she revealed her next steps: "There's so much I want to do and SNL is always meant to be a stepping stone. There's so many ideas that I need to have time to create. I'm looking forward to doing that."

© Getty Images Ego has been on SNL for seven seasons

As for what kind of new projects have caught her attention in particular, the comedian expressed that she's passionate about bringing her imagination to life. She added: "So directing, more writing in a different capacity. Very excited. It's an exciting thing." She made her decision public by sharing it on her social media page on September 12. Ego wrote: "The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight. But after seven unforgettable seasons, I have decided to leave SNL."

© Getty Images Many of the SNL cast members have been let go

Ego continued: "I am immensely grateful to Lorne for the opportunity, to my castmates, the writers, and the crew for their brilliance, support, and friendship. Week after week on that stage taught me more than I could have ever imagined, and I will carry those memories (and that laughter) with me always. Now invite me to your weddings please!!!"

© Getty Images Ego is ready for a new creative chapter

Her note quickly made the rounds online and a plethora of celebrities wished her luck on her new journey. Her SNL co-star Chloe Fineman commented: "One of the best to ever do it my friend. GOAT," with a goat and heart emoji. Jenna Bush Hager wrote: "What??? I will miss this!!!! But congrats," with a heart emoji. Abby Phillip added: "Proud of you," with a heart emoji as well. Ayesha Curry added: "We love you!" Michelle Buteau wrote: "Can't wait to see what's next."

© Getty Images Ego has dreams of directing and more

Although Ego made the decision to leave SNL, this isn't the first time that fans have heard of her future goals. Two years ago she revealed to Deadline that although she's living out her dreams at SNL, she has more goals in mind to accomplish. She expressed: "I have such high hopes for myself and big old dreams for myself and getting to be on this show is one part of that dream. [My] dream came true. I want my other dreams to come true. I want to be in films and I want to do more TV as well." Since her departure, Ego has been enjoying more downtime. She recently attended Calvin Klein's fashion show during New York Fashion Week and she also partnered with the brand solidcore for a commercial.