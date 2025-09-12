Beloved SNL star bids emotional farewell to show after 'seven unforgettable seasons'

Ego Nwodim is the latest star of Saturday Night Live to announce they won't return for the 51st season. In a shocking statement made to her 554k Instagram followers, the 37-year-old comedian wrote: "The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight. But after seven unforgettable seasons, I have decided to leave SNL." Ego is the fifth cast member to announce they won't be returning to the live sketch show. Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, and Heidi Gardner announced their departures at the end of August.

Fans and both current and former SNL cast members shared their shock at Ego's announcement. Comedian Cecily Strong commented: "I just texted you but I also want to say it loud and proud here: it was an honor and total joy to get to work with you. One of the best toe ever to it." Bowen Yang shared a photo of Ego to his Instagram story, writing simply: "The best." And former SNL cast member, Molly Kearney, commented on Ego's post: "Baby, baby baby!!! You're a star and made your mark HUGE. And it is very fun out here!!! Welcome!"

Ego was on the show for seven seasons. During the 50th season, she went viral after the SNL audience cursed during her Miss Eggy "Weekend Update" segment. Ego told Collider: "We did not anticipate that happening. We ran it at dress rehearsal, it did not happen. If it had, it would have been nixed. Then at air, it happened, and I was stunned. I was stunned."

Ego's announcement is just the latest in the major shakeup ahead of season 51. On September 2, SNL revealed the five new cast members joining the show – Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska. And while SNL welcomes fresh faces to the cast, many are returning too.

On Monday night, multiple outlets confirmed the return of the show's longest tenured cast member Kenan Thompson, as well as more mainstays Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang, and Mikey Day. Also returning are Colin Jost and Michael Che, who will be back on the Weekend Update desk for season 51, even though the end of season 50 was marred with rumors that they would be leaving.

Some cast members have a lot to say about the upheaval at SNL. On his podcast, Las Culturistas, Bowen said of Heidi Gardner's departure: "It's always a very, very vulnerable thing as a cast member to put only your name on it. But anytime you saw just 'Gardner,' you knew you were in good hands. She would take it upon herself to write pieces for other cast."

While speaking to Extra TV at a New York Fashion Week event for Michael Kors, current SNL cast member Chloe Fineman said of the changes: "Some shocking stuff — a little heartbreak, sadness. I haven't fully processed anything." She continued: "But I will say, the show has such turnover. I'm going into my seventh year, I've done it and you always experience it. But these people stay in your lives."