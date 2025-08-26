These Saturday Night Live staff members aren't returning for season 51

Saturday Night Live is back after celebrating its 50th season. But, a few staff members won't be returning for new episodes. The live sketch comedy show is known for its famous cast members, timely culture analyses, and intense schedules. The 51st season of Saturday Night Live premieres on October 4. It's not rare for departure announcements to come just before the next season airs. And this year is no different.

Devon Walker will not be returning for the 51st season. After three seasons on the show, the 34-year-old comedian is onto new things. In true comedian fashion, Devon wrote to Instagram: "me and baby broke up" as he shared snaps from his time on the show.

The third slide of Devon's post was a note about his departure. "To me, jobs in this industry feel like a bunch of little marriages. Some of em last for a long time if we're lucky, but most of them are fleeting," he wrote.

© Leanne Diaz/NBC via Getty Images Devon and fellow cast member Ego Nwodim during the show

He continued: "Me and the show did three years together, and sometimes it was really cool. Sometimes it was toxic as hell. But we did what we made the most of what it was, even amidst all of the dysfunction."

Many SNL cast members reacted to Devon's announcement. Chloe Fineman commented: "I'll miss being your pregnant wife all the time!!!!!" Heidi Gardner wrote: "I love you" with a blue heart.

While no other cast members have announced their departure just yet, writer Celeste Yim announced yesterday they were leaving the show after five seasons. Also writing to Instagram, Celeste wrote: "After five seasons, I'm leaving my job at Saturday Night Live. Lorne [Michaels] hired me over the phone when I was 23 and the job literally made all of my dreams come true."

© Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images Devon and host Dave Chapelle on set

They continued: "I hate when other people say this but it's true that I was the first ever out trans person to be a writer for SNL. I always felt honored to be working within the long tradition of queer writing at the show."

Who else could leave SNL?

Devon is currently the only cast member leaving SNL, but others could announce soon. Because season 50 was a relatively stable season on SNL due to it being a milestone year, more cast members could depart.

© Getty Images for Red Bull Celeste is close friends with SNL's Bowen Yang

In an interview with Puck, Michael Che said: "There couldn't be those kind[s] of disruptions [to the cast], or anything that was going to take the focus off [the season]. And we had an election."

During a standup set at the University of Rochester in February, Michael told the crowd: "This is my last season. I'm not coming back, don't worry. I'm done, it's over for me. It's been so much fun. It's a little emotional, it's bittersweet."

© Getty Images Colin's wife Scarlett Johansson is a regular SNL host

But, Michael has yet to make any other announcement on leaving. If he does leave, Colin Jost would be the only Weekend Update host. Colin has been with the show since 2005 and been anchoring the Weekend Update desk since 2014. There is a lot of speculation that if Michael leaves, Colin will too.