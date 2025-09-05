Celebrities rush to former SNL star and Lonely Island member with sweet messages after he shatters pelvis from 20-foot fall

Former Saturday Night Live star and member of the comedy trio The Lonely Island, Jorma Taccone, revealed a scary accident this week. The 48-year-old comedian is recovering from multiple injuries after falling 20 feet off a ladder while painting a mural at his home in Connecticut. After sharing his harrowing experience during an episode of the Lonely Island and Seth Meyers podcast his friends, including Andy Samberg and Akiva Schaffer, posted an update about Jorma to their Instagram, writing: "We love you Jorm!"

Celebrities and fans alike commented on the post to share their well wishes for the comedian. Actor Kumail Nanjiani wrote: "Love you buddy." The Suicide Squad actor Steve Agee commented: "Oh man! Sorry Jorm. Get better soon." And another SNL alum, Ana Gasteyer, wrote: "Love you Jorma. I bet that mural is spectacular."

Jorma shared the distressing story on a recent episode of his podcast, saying: "I felt it give way, like it's starting to go, and I'm like, 'Oh no.' In this moment, my life flashes before my eyes." He went on: "And I’m like, 'Oh no, I have to get off this ladder.' I had enough time as I'm falling to be like, 'I'm going to die.' I drop, I look over, I see the yard, I'm like, 'This is going to hurt a lot.'"

Jorma continued: "I hit the ground. I'm tangled up in the ladder. I know something is really bad. I go to the hospital. It turns out I have shattered my pelvis on my left-hand side pretty badly. My sacrum has detached from my spine. By the way, all of this sounds worse than it is."

The comedian acknowledged he is in a lot of pain after the incident, but that he's "insanely lucky." Jorma went on, revealing: "The craziest thing was that my doctor came in this morning and was like, 'Oh yeah, if you would have hit your heels… that would have been 10 times worse.'"

On Saturday, August 31, Jorma was working on a home improvement project when the accident occurred. He had a summer goal to create a "big mural" at the top of the barn of his Connecticut home, even wanting to add lights to the apex which is approximately "25 feet" tall. Jorma borrowed the ladder from a neighbor who even warned him it wasn't in the best condition.

"I'm almost done, I've done most of the [barn]," he remembered to his friends. "When this happens, I'm probably 20 feet off the ground on this very rickety ladder, and I have it diagonal. The legs are not good, the base of the ladder is not good."

But moments later, everything went awry. "I fall straight on my butt, taking all of the impact on my butt. Then I do a lot of screaming and cursing," Jorma recalled. "Keep in mind, it's my daughter's 5th birthday party, so it wasn't the coolest way to start the day. I'm like, 'Call an ambulance!'"

At the hospital, Jorma learned he had shattered his pelvis, that his sacrum detached from his spine, and he broke his L5 lumbar. He's still under doctor's care, with fans of friends sending their love and support after an incident that could've been much worse.