Steph and Ayesha Curry's 'blessed' family update leaves fans in disbelief
Steph and Ayesha hugging and smiling candid

Steph and Ayesha Curry's 'blessed' family update leaves fans in disbelief

The 6ft 2 baller shares four kids with his wife Ayesha

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Steph Curry's family had reason to celebrate this week as their son, Canon, turned seven years old. 

The NBA star rarely posts photos of his kids, who he shares with wife Ayesha, but he made an exception to wish their oldest boy a happy birthday. 

Steph took to Instagram with some snapshots of Canon posing on a rock by the water. In the images, the cheeky child pulled faces and posed for the camera, showing off his big personality. 

Steph wrote: "My guy CWJC is 7! Laughs, jokes, country & Patwa accents and 1000 “look what I can do”’s a day. We love you Young Wolf."

Time flies

Fans sent heart emojis and well wishes but they were also stunned by how grown up he is.

They were shocked that he's seven already and said it was "insane," since they remember him as a baby. 

Others commented on his stature, insisting he's got his dad's super tall genes. 

Ayesha also shared a photo of Canon on his birthday© Instagram
Ayesha also shared a photo of Canon on his birthday

Ayesha also posted a snapshot of their lives to celebrate Canon's big day, and she couldn't believe it either. 

Alongside photos of her son, she wrote: "Our Canon Jack turned SEVEN today! 7?! I truly don't know where the time goes. He is the most, passionate, empathetic and head strong human being I've ever met. I can't believe God blessed me with the privilege of being his mama."

Steph and Ayesha are also parents to their baby boy, Caius, who was born in 2024, and two daughters, Riley, born in 2012, and Ryan, born in 2015.

Regrets

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: (L-R) Riley Elizabeth Curry, Stephen Curry, Canon W. Jack Curry, Ayesha Curry and Ryan Carson Curry attend Eat. Learn. Play.'s 10th Annual Christmas with the Currys Celebration at The Bridge Yard on December 11, 2022 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Noah Graham/Getty Images for Eat. Learn. Play.)© Noah Graham
Steph and Ayesha with three of their four kids

Ayesha previously spoke about their regret at putting their firstborn into the spotlight by sharing so much of her life on social media.

In an interview with Insider, Ayesha explained: "When the social media thing started, nobody knew what that was going to become."

She recalled: "We were just genuinely living our lives back then. And we thought, 'This is our kid. We're bringing our kid along.'"

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry speaks to the media as his daughter Riley plays after Warriors' 104-90 win over Houston Rockets in Game 5 of NBA Playoffs' Western Conference Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., on Wednesday, May 27, 2015© Getty
They exposed their daughter to the spotlight from a young age

However, she admitted: "If we had known back in the day just how chaotic it would make life, I don't think we would've done it."

Riley was only two when she went viral on social media for her court side antics while watching her dad play basketball. 

She was just three when she made her first appearance on late night television!

Sporty family

steph curry with family at golden state warriors game© Instagram
They're a beautiful family

Steph loves being a dad and has introduced his kids to "pretty much every sport," but he's not pushing for them to go pro. 

"We're all backyard sports right now," he told People. "Nothing too organized. We've got plenty of time. It's more just confidence building and their ability to find joy in everything they do."

