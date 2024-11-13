The Summer I Turned Pretty star Gavin Casalegno shocks fans with surprise wedding

The Summer I Turned Pretty star Gavin Casalegno is officially off the market now that he is a married man.

The 25-year-old never confirmed his relationship status, so fans were shocked when he announced on Tuesday that he has married his girlfriend, Cheyanne King, 23.

The newlyweds shared the same post on Instagram which gave a glimpse at their outdoor ceremony, including their first kiss as husband and wife.

The photos also included the moment Gavin saw Cheyanne at the altar, which featured a floral arch adorned with several pink and yellow flowers, including roses and peonies.

Cheyanne looked beautiful in a white, strapless lace gown that boasted sheer lace sleeves and a floor-sweeping train.

Gavin held back tears as he watched his now-wife approach the altar and looked handsome in a black suit and white shirt.

Captioning the photos, Gavin penned: "FOREVER CAPTIVATED BY YOU."

His followers were surprised by the couple's wedding as Gavin never revealed their relationship nor has he shared photos of himself and Cheyanne on his social media before.

"Um didn't even know he was dating," one commented. A second said: "The hardest hard launch I've ever witnessed." A third added: "Excuse me, did I miss a chapter?"

© Instagram Gavin and Cheyanne were first pictured together in May 2023

While Gavin kept their romance off Instagram, Cheyanne has shared photos of the actor on hers, although she never revealed his face and referred to him as "luv" and "mine".

While it's unclear how long Gavin and Cheyanne have been dating, he first featured in a blurry image on her Instagram in May 2023 during a trip to Jamacia.

He then made an appearance in a post in September 2023, sitting on the edge of a cliff with his back to the camera beside Cheyanne.

Before his relationship with his now-wife, Gavin dated actress and model Larsen Thompson for six years from 2016 to 2022.

The former couple met after Gavin slid into her DMs on Instagram, with Larsen revealing in 2018: "We actually met off of Instagram. We chat with a mutual photographer, and the next week, Gavin and I are shooting with her, and she's like, 'Oh, my God, you have to meet this person. You guys would be so cute together," she recalled.

"So, I went onto her photos and saw a picture of Gavin, so I liked it, he saw my like and came onto my Instagram, and he slid into my DMs."

© Getty Images Gavin and Larsen dated for six years

Gavin has dubbed himself a "hopeless romantic" and revealed how he surprised his now ex-girlfriend for her 16th birthday in a June 2022 interview.

"I lived in Texas at the time, and she was inviting all of her friends to the party, and at this point, I was already talking to her parents. I secretly bought a plane ticket out to go surprise her for her 16th," he told Seventeen magazine.

© Getty Images Christopher Briney, Lola Tung and Gavin Casalegno star in The Summer I Turned Pretty

"Her parents brought her to some restaurant at Universal Studios and I jumped out of the corner and fake proposed with a Hershey's kiss. Little did I know her dad was standing right there, and so that was the first time meeting him," he added.

"It was hilarious. We laugh about it now, but I haven't found a length that I wouldn't go to make a romantic gesture."