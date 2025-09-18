Chris Briney's womenswear handbag at The Summer I Turned Pretty event was peak-chic

Whether you've watched the series or not, The Summer I Turned Pretty is undoubtedly consuming your news feed right now (sorry, not sorry). Yesterday was a day of mixed emotions for fans of the show. Although the final episode of season three was released, and we (the H! Fashion team included...) were inconsolable at the fact that the series has now finished for good, it was announced that there would be a movie to finally complete the characters' journeys.

Whilst we impatiently wait for more details about when the film will be released, we were treated to a fashion masterclass by the stars of the show, who attended a photocall in Paris on Wednesday to mark the grand finale. From Gavin Casalegno (aka Jeremiah Fisher) in Dolce & Gabbana to Lola Tung (Isabel 'Belly' Conklin) in a dazzling halterneck from Kaufmanfranco's fall/winter 2014 collection, the cast simply made us fall in love with them even more through their stellar sartorial choices.

The winner for us? (and not just because we're team Conrad), was Christopher Briney. The 27-year-old heartthrob showcased a contemporary spin on the classic black suit, wearing a single-breasted suit from Balmain's Resort '26 collection, featuring gold buttons, statement sculpted detailing on the tie and gold-trimmed boots.

© WireImage Christopher Briney wore Balmain to the TSITP photocall in Paris

Taking a leaf out of Romeo Beckham's fashion book, he also carried the mini Anthem embossed crocodile buckle clutch bag from the brand - an accessory that sits in Olivier Rousteing's womenswear collection.

© WireImage We're obsessed with his shoulder bag from the brand's womenswear section

Yet another reason we love Chris is that he isn't afraid to experiment with his wardrobe. In an internet-breaking image from New York Fashion Week this September, he stepped out to sit front row between Emily Ratajkowski and Rosalia (a sandwich we'd like to be included in) at Calvin Klein's SS26 show, wearing black trousers paired with a matching, buttoned-up waistcoat.

As if we thought we couldn't be more obsessed...